Pregnant Woman Run Over While Trying To Rescue Toddler From Car Robbers

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, an Illinois mother who was pregnant was attacked, had her car taken, and was then run over in the driveway while her 2-year-old kid was in the backseat.
Deputies were called to a property in the 16000 block of Route 137 in unincorporated Libertyville, about 40 minutes north of Chicago, investigating a carjacking with a 2-year-old inside the vehicle, around 3:35 p.m. on Thursday.
The Woman Is In A Serious Condition
A preliminary investigation indicates that the 34-year-old victim had just come home and was pulling into her driveway, according to the authorities. When a white, 2000s-model BMW with a black bumper and a loud exhaust system pulled into her driveway behind her 2021 VW Atlas, she had just carried one of her kids inside and was on her way back to retrieve her son.
While the mom attempted to protect her son, a man exited the BMW’s passenger side and made an effort to board her Volkswagen. The man ran over the woman and stole her car, which had her son inside. Both the man and the BMW driver left the area.
Authorities claim that one of them ran her over as they fled, seriously hurting her extremities. Deputies arrived right after the victim called 911 while still able to do so.
As soon as two vehicles entered the parking lot, a worker at a Waukegan company on Lakeside Drive called 911 to report that the driver of one of the vehicles had abandoned a young child. Both car drivers sped off once again.
The toddler was saved by the business’ 911 caller before he got lost and went into a busy street. Authorities from Waukegan arrived on the site, and the sheriff’s department verified that the child found was the kidnapped child.
According to station CBS Chicago, the boy is secure and recovering at home while his mother, who is six months pregnant, is receiving treatment for a shattered pelvis and a broken elbow at a nearby hospital.
The stolen VW was discovered by authorities in a parking area close to Casmir Pulaski and Route 43.
The BMW was stolen from a Waukegan car dealership last week, and police are still looking for it. Call the Lake County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division at 847-377-4000 if you have any information, or go to www.lakecountycrimestoppers.org to contact Lake County CrimeStoppers.
