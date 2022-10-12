President Biden Calls On Racist La City Council Members To Quit.

On Tuesday, the White House announced that President Joe Biden wants all three Los Angeles City Council members involved in a racist chat that was caught on tape to resign.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre remarked, “He believes that they should all quit.” To quote one participant: “The profanity used and allowed during that conversation was disgusting and appalling.”

Biden’s stance comes as prominent California Democrats called for him to step down, such as Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., who is running to replace Garcetti as mayor.

The Los Angeles Times was the first to report on a recording in which four prominent Los Angeles politicians, including three Latino members of the Los Angeles City Council, may be heard uttering racially insensitive comments. A long-standing racial split between Latino and Black populations in one of the nation’s most diverse cities has reached a new low with the release of this recording.

Monday saw the departure of Los Angeles County Federation of Labor president Ron Herrera. Even though she is at the center of the controversy, L.A. City Council President Nury Martinez has decided not to resign from her position but instead to take a leave of absence and stand aside as council president.

Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo, the other two participants, are still serving on the Los Angeles City Council.

“The president is relieved to learn that one of the people involved in that discussion has resigned. Yet everyone ought to, “The Frenchman Jean-Pierre declared.

Martinez is heard making racially insensitive remarks against Mike Bonin, a white council member, and his Black son, including the assertion that Bonin “treated his little Black son as like he were an accessory.”” She added the boy’s parents are “parenting him like a small white kid” and that she compared her son to a monkey in Spanish.”

Martinez stated, “I was like, this guy needs a beatdown.” Just follow me and I’ll turn the corner with him and bring him back.

Redistricting in the city was the topic of discussion at a meeting held in the union offices that October.