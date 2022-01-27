Previous Walmart Worker Sends Warning to Shoppers

Every day, millions of Americans go to Walmart to do their grocery shopping as part of their daily routine. Despite the modifications brought on by the Corona Virus epidemic, running errands at Walmart is often a seamless and largely unremarkable process by design.

However, a former Walmart employee tells customers that the store has a remote process that they may want to know before shopping there. Continue reading to find out what you should be on the lookout for the next time you go shopping.

A former Walmart employee cautions customers that shops keep an eye on them when using the self-service checkout.

Despite being rather contentious, Walmart has embraced self-checkout counters as a method for consumers to presumably run up their transactions and reduce the length of time spent in large lines.

Although handy for most consumers, the service comes with the caution of a former employee who claims that shoppers who believe they can shoplift by taking advantage of the store’s unstaffed cash registers may be in for a surprise, according to DailyDot.

Former Walmart employee Athenia Camacho reveals in a popular TikTok video how employees at the megaretailer can keep a watch on the self-service counters and notice anybody attempting to leave with things they haven’t paid for. The video has gone viral. “Do not steal at Walmart self-checkouts; you will be caught,” she says, admonishing others.

Employees may remotely delay transactions at self-checkout registers if they have reason to believe there is anything wrong.

Camacho’s technique entails store employees keeping a watch on customers and utilizing special equipment to prevent someone from checking oneself out while in the store.

We can interrupt your self-checkout at any moment and pretend there is a problem with the system if we feel you are attempting to steal anything, she says.

At any moment on this gadget, if we click on the number, it will show us your complete purchase and everything that you’ve scanned in so far, and if we feel that you’re stealing, there will be a button at the bottom that says “stop transaction,” she said.

“At that time, you have no option but to call for assistance, and when we arrive, we pretend that something is wrong with the machine,” she explained, pointing out that the kiosk’s screen will appear to display an error message indicating a malfunction, with some employees even going so far as to open the machine to pretend to fix it on the spot.

“At that point, if you already have items in your bag and you’re stealing them, they’ll take everything out of the bags and say something like, ‘Don’t worry, we’ll ring you up at another machine,’ which is true.

I have a feeling there’s something wrong with this one,’ “Camacho expresses himself. Afterward, “they will just lead you to the main checkout, where there will be a real human to pay you out.”

Other Walmart workers have expressed concern about the company’s anti-theft technologies.

It is unclear if this is a standard policy across all locations or unique to the site where Camacho previously worked. However, according to another employee, Walmart has the equipment to watch for stolen merchandise.

The employee Réjean Allen explains in a TikTok video made on Oct. 20, 2021, how security cameras mounted above self-checkout kiosks would detect any unusual movements and inform personnel of the situation.

“Even the tiniest hand movement that gives the impression that you’re stealing is captured by the camera and shown on the screen,” he claims. “And if you didn’t scan it, it will playback the footage of you attempting to take something while you weren’t paying attention.”

Studies have shown that shoplifters believe self-checkout kiosks are an easy target.

However, although some social media users criticized Walmart for their techniques in the broadcast films, a study has shown that self-checkout kiosks have produced a new setting for an age-old activity.

According to research conducted by the National Association for Shoplifting Prevention (NASP), surveys of small-time shoplifters have shown that many of them are encouraged by the absence of workers present when their transactions are taking place, according to the CBC news service.

“If I believe no one is looking at me and no one is seeing what I’m doing, I’m significantly more inclined to misbehave,” Barbara Staib, a spokesman for the National Association of Social Workers, told the CBC. “It’s simply part of human nature.”

Others have pointed out that some buyers explain their actions by blaming the new technological advancements.

As Bob Moraca, vice-president of loss prevention at the National Retail Federation told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation: “‘Now I’ve had to bag my items and check out myself, it’s a little bit of a nuisance, but, guess what, I get to take one or two things for free.’ That’s the thinking.”