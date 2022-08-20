Prince George’s Mall Shooting Leaves One Dead

On Thursday afternoon, a man was shot and died at the Mall at Prince George’s in Hyattsville, Maryland, according to authorities.

According to Jackie Bensen of News4, the incident occurred following what seemed to be a quarrel in the mall’s food court. Just after 4 o’clock, the Hyattsville police, along with the county police and fire departments, were dispatched to the 3500 East West Highway location.

The police have stated that there is no current threat and that they do not believe it was a random incident. Whether or not the victim was the intended target was not disclosed.

Around 5 o’clock in the afternoon, there was still a sizable police presence on the area along with a number of ambulances and fire trucks.

READ MORE:

The police believe the suspect or suspects have already fled the scene. Nobody knows who did it or why. Law enforcement officials are currently conducting witness interviews.

“Our officers, our local partners responded swiftly and made contact with witnesses, made contact with our partners in mall security, and obtained video material,” said Hyattsville Police Chief Jarod Towers.

The Mall at Prince George’s announced in a statement, “This afternoon, there was a shooting incident inside the mall.” “Even though this is an isolated case, it has us worried. We greatly appreciate the quick reaction time of the PGCPD. We’ll keep assisting them in their inquiry as best we can.”

Outside the mall, at least a couple dozen people were sitting and standing while police worked the scene of the incident.

“That day was just insane, and I was with my family and everything… So, we spot a fleeing crowd, and I warn, “Hold on, a fight going to go down.” Ain’t no scrap, bro “a witness disclosed to News4.

After being closed after the shooting, the mall will reopen on Friday.

In March, a man was shot and died in the same mall, and two teenagers were arrested for the crime. DaQuan Dockery, 22 years old, was found dead in a shopping center. Two lads, both 16 years old, face adult charges.

Towers stated, “There have been two homicides at the Mall at Prince George’s so far this year.” The mall has significantly increased their security measures recently. We work closely with the mall’s security and administration.