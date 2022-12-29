Princeton Student Discovered Dead On Campus Committed Suicide: According to information released by the prosecutor’s office on Wednesday, the death of a student at Princeton University who was discovered dead on the New Jersey campus this autumn was a suicide.
The body of Misrach Ewunetie, who was 20 years old at the time of her death, was discovered on October 20 near the tennis courts of a university, approximately one week after she was reported missing.
The toxicity of bupropion, escitalopram, and hydroxyzine was the cause of her death, as found by an autopsy performed by the Middlesex Regional Medical Examiner’s Office, and the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office stated that her death was deemed a suicide as a result of the findings. Antidepressants include bupropion and escitalopram, among others. Antihistamines are things like hydroxyzine.
I might accept she accidentally caused her own death by mixing medications unintentionally, but outright suicide? She helped out at the supper club. Brushed her teeth. Planned to become a US citizen with an appointment set up. Something still not right, imo.#MisrachEwunetie pic.twitter.com/Bn2lV888VP
— The Last Show- Karen Lee (@thelastshow) December 29, 2022
“Our thoughts go out to Misrach’s family and friends, and to the wider campus community that has been shaken by this tragedy,” the university said in a statement on Wednesday. “Our hearts go out to the wider campus community that has been shaken by this tragedy.” “It is never easy for any of us when a member of our community passes away.
For all of us, but especially for those who were close to Misrach, the protracted wait for concrete answers regarding the circumstances surrounding her passing has been trying.”
