Principal Found Dead With Husband And Child On Prestigious School Grounds

Along with her husband and kids, a prominent British private school principal was discovered dead on the school’s property.
At around 1:10 a.m. (local time) on Sunday, Surrey Police discovered the remains of Epsom College principal Emma Pattinson, 45, her husband George, 39, and her 7-year-old daughter Lettie on the school’s grounds.
In a news release on Sunday, Surrey Police, which is located just south of London, stated that although an investigation into the fatalities is still underway, investigators think it was an “isolated occurrence with no third-party involvement.”
Police withheld further details regarding the family’s demise and reported all three fatalities to the coroner.
“I first want to extend my profound condolences to the friends and family of Emma, Lettie, and George, as well as to the students and staff of Epsom College, for their awful loss,” stated Detective Chief Inspector Kimball Edey on behalf of Surrey Police, his colleagues, and himself.
“I want to reassure you that we will look into what happened last night thoroughly and hope to be able to offer some serenity to these horrible circumstances. In this very trying time, I kindly request that their privacy be respected.
Inspector Jon Vale, the borough commander for Epsom and Ewell, stated: “We are aware that this unfortunate tragedy will have caused worry and upheaval in the neighborhood.
Although it is thought that this was an isolated event, our local police will stay in the neighborhood in the coming days to reassure the students, parents, teachers, and members of the community. I appreciate the community and the school’s patience and understanding while the investigation is ongoing.
Newsweek was informed by Surrey Police that there has been no new information regarding the circumstances surrounding the fatalities as of yet.
While authorities do additional inquiries into the killings, officers are posted outside the school and around the neighborhood.
Leading private school Epsom College in the U.K. charges annual senior school fees that range from £28,686 ($34,587) for day students to £42,303 ($51,013) for full boarders.
At the Independent School of the Year Awards in 2022, the school was selected as independent school of the year.
Alastair Wells, Chair of the Board of Governors at Epsom College, stated that the school community was in “total shock and disbelief” following confirmation of the fatalities.
He continued, “Our hearts go out to Emma’s family, friends, and loved ones, as well as to the countless students and coworkers whose lives she enriched over her illustrious career.
“Emma was a fantastic teacher, but she was also a beautiful person. When the time comes, we will appropriately and in accordance with Emma’s family’s desires, and remember her and her family. But for the time being, we kindly ask that everyone give us the time, space, and respect we require to process this sad loss.
At Epsom College, there are 1,100 students, according to the Good Schools Guide.
According to its public exam results, Epsom College is consistently ranked among the top universities in the United Kingdom.
The Department for Education ranked the school in the top 1% nationally in its most recent set of league tables.
