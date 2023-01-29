Prison Sentence Issued In Sexual Assault Of A Child Case

Jan. 28— On Thursday, a man from Kaufman County was given a prison sentence after pleading guilty to the charge of sexually assaulting a child.
Christobal Martinez, age 28 and a resident of Terrell, pleaded guilty during a hearing in the 196th District Court in October to an indictment handed down by the Hunt County grand jury in April 2021. His plea was an open admission of guilt.
An open plea indicates that no agreement to reduce the charges or the severity of the punishment has been reached and that Martinez will be held accountable for the maximum possible sentence.
According to Assistant District Attorney Steve Lilley of Hunt County, “We agreed to a prison term of two years on one count of sexual abuse of a minor.”
The verdict and punishment were handed down by District Judge Andrew Bench. Martinez was arrested and taken to the Hunt County Detention Center, where he remained locked up until the morning of Friday the 13th.
Martinez was originally charged with one count of child sex trafficking and two counts of sexual abuse of a child in the initial indictment against him. After some time had passed, the charge of trafficking was dropped, and the proceeding with punishment was limited to the one count of sexual assault of a child.
On January 24, 2020, and again on January 30, 2020, it was stated in the indictment that Martinez sexually abused a female who was younger than 17 years of age.
A charge of sexual assault on a child is a felony of the second degree, carrying a potential penalty of up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
Read Next: