Prison Shut Down After Gun Smuggled in for Armed Breakout

The Telegraph has learned that a prison has been locked down 24/7 after it was found out that a gun had been smuggled into the prison, possibly for a break-out.
After hearing from “credible” sources that a weapon had been smuggled into HMP Bedford, officers did a thorough search of all the cells over the weekend.
Prisoners were told to stay in their cells at all times and could only leave when they were being searched. It is known that the situation is still going on.
Sources in the jail said it was “very unusual” and that a jailbreak or a hostage situation could be why a gun was brought in.
“An attempt to get away would be the most likely reason,” said a senior officer with a lot of experience.
According to a report on HMP Bedford from last year by the HM chief inspector of prisons, a lot of the prisoners are from outside the UK. More than 17% of the prisoners are from outside the UK.
During the inspection, it was also found that the jail had “some of the highest” levels of violence in England and Wales. Conditions were said to be “unacceptable,”, especially on the A and B wings, where most prisoners shared “shabby, cramped cells made for one person.”
Riot: “totally trashed”
Two wings of the jail were “totally trashed” in a riot in November 2016. The riot was caused by anger over “disgraceful conditions,” such as not having soap, cleaning supplies, or toilet paper. This was found out by HMP Bedford’s independent watchdog, which did a follow-up investigation.
Sources in the government said they didn’t know why anyone would sneak a gun into the jail.
Officials from the Prison Officers Association (POA) said that if the information was correct, a gun could have been dropped in by a drone, brought in by a visitor, or thrown over the perimeter wall at a set time for an inmate to pick up.
“It doesn’t have to look like a whole gun. “You could bring it in overtime in pieces so that someone in jail with the right skills could put it together there,” a prison source said.
Mark Fairhurst, the general secretary of the POA, said that more money needed to be put into not only security equipment like scanners and X-ray machines, but also trained security staff, more dog patrols to stop people from throwing contraband over perimeters, and technology that stops drones.
Drone Blockers
“We have things that stop drones, but the prison service won’t buy them. The argument is that if you put a drone blocking signal on a drone and it drops out of the sky onto a prisoner, the prison is liable for the injury,” he said.
The incident comes as the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has been forced to introduce a series of urgent measures – including the use of police cells and early release of prisoners on tags – to help tackle an overcrowding crisis. It is thought that there are as few as 600 places left in secure prisons instead of open ones.
HMP Bedford is a category B Victorian men’s prison that has been at its current location since 1801. In 2009, the prison’s watchdog was worried about how many people were there serving life sentences. As a local prison, it holds both people who have been sentenced and those who have been sent there by the local courts.
John Bunyan, who wrote Pilgrim’s Progress, spent time in prison for preaching without a license. James Hanratty was one of the last people to be hanged in Britain in 1962.
