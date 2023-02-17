Professor Who Confronted The Gunman At Michigan State Speaks Out

When Marco D. Az-Muoz finally caught up with his wife, he began repeating the same phrase over and over.
When he found Claudia Dáz outside the school building after the mayhem, he urged her, “They need to help them.” He said this after the mayhem had occurred. “They have a responsibility to assist them.”
Both his belt and button-down shirt had been removed for wound care, but according to the assistant professor’s recollection, only the belt was used. The assistant professor normally dresses professionally and with purpose, but his button-down shirt was hanging open and had been thrown back on in a haphazard manner.
A someone can enter a place of learning and decide to end the lives of people inside, seemingly on a whim, and D-Muoz, who was 64 years old at the time, had just encountered the worst and yet all too common reality of American education.
Dáz-Muoz had been reviewing a lesson on treasure routes and piracy in the Caribbean as part of his Cuban cultural identity class on Monday night when he found himself face to face with the masked gunman responsible for Michigan’s most recent school shooting.
The incident took place in Room 114 of Berkey Hall on the campus of Michigan State University, which is located in East Lansing. During interviews held on Thursday in their home in Lansing, the assistant professor and his wife described the entire event. According to Daz-wife, Muoz’s paramedics swarmed the building and provided the assistance that he had pleaded for.
But at that time, two of his injured students, Arielle Anderson, 19, of Harper Woods and Alexandria Verner, 20, of Clawson, the ones about whom he was most concerned about that help, were “gone,” he was told. These were Arielle Anderson of Harper Woods and Alexandria Verner of Clawson.
They were 19 and 20 years old when they were two of three students who were fatally shot that evening. The death of Grosse Pointe resident Brian Fraser, who was 20 years old, is believed to have taken place while the shooting rampage progressed towards the local student union. Several students of Dr. Diaz-were Muoz’s sent to the hospital in critical condition. On Thursday, Díaz-Muñoz demanded action.
“If those senators that sit… comfortably in their seat, making judgements on numbers, had seen what I saw, they would be ashamed or their humanity would be touched,” he said. “If those senators that sit… comfortably in their seat, making decisions on statistics.”
