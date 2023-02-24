Prosecutors In Clayton County Say A Woman Stole $450k By Pretending Her Mother-in-law Was Still Alive

A woman from Clayton County is facing accusations that she stole social security and retirement payments for a total of $450,000 by making it appear as though her mother-in-law was still living.
Prosecutors from the federal government claim that Sandra Smith, who is 49 years old, was the primary carer for her mother-in-law and managed her funds. The year 2005 marked the beginning of her mother-in-receipt law’s of retirement payments from both the Social Security Administration and the New York State Common Retirement Fund.
Sandra Smith Kept Collecting Retiremnt Benefits Despite The Death Of Her Mother-In-Law In 2006
Prosecutors claim that Smith did not notify either government agency of her passing in 2006 and instead continued to receive the money on her behalf for the subsequent roughly 15 years after she had passed away.
It was alleged by the prosecutors that Smith stole money from the bank account of her mother-in-law on a monthly basis up until the beginning of 2021, virtually immediately after the funds were deposited.
Smith received a total of $459,050.53 in retirement benefits, comprised of $194,351 from the Social Security Administration and $264,699.53 from the New York State Civil Retirement System.
She is said to have revealed to the authorities that she was aware she did not have the right to receive the money.
Smith is being charged with 20 charges of theft of government monies and 10 counts of fraud involving wire transfers.
