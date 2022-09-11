Prosecutors Will Charge the Adolescent Who Shot 2 Miami-dade Students as an Adult

Friday morning, the 16-year-old suspect in the shooting deaths of two students waiting for a school bus in northwest Miami-Dade County appeared in court, where prosecutors announced their intention to charge him as an adult.

At 8 a.m. on Thursday, police say Emmanuel Morales opened fire on two 12-year-old students waiting for their school bus at the corner of Northwest 109th Street and 10th Avenue. Morales is charged with multiple offenses, including attempted murder.

Detective Argemis Colome of the Miami-Dade Police Department stated that a 16-year-old male had approached the two victims and demanded their smartphones. Officials claim he began firing at them after they told him to stop.

This is a pair of minors, a pair of 12-year-olds. It might be one of our kids on their way to class. Having their twelve-year-old children waiting to go to school while under gunfire is “the last thing any parent has on their thoughts,” Colome said.

The police say that one person was hit in the thigh and ankle. The other person took a blow to the hand and thigh.

Ricrido Gaspard, an eyewitness, gave his account to Local 10 News.

‘I saw a kid shot in the leg,’ Gaspard claimed. I’m in a lot of agony,’ he cried out. No more, I can’t take it.

After placing a nearby school on lockdown, police were able to investigate the area and find Morales hiding in a shed.

Pictures of the three recovered firearms—two handguns and a rifle—all of which had been reported stolen, were released by detectives.

The teen’s mother said in court that her son had a history of delinquency.

In her son’s words, “the legal system has failed my boy,” Morales’ mother stated. Even though I’ve asked for assistance, no one has come to my aid since my kid is incompetent and emotionally unstable. That things have fallen to this point is tragic.

A judge told Morales, “Emmanuel, I am ordering you to remain away from the victims in this case,” during the trial.

Morales is being jailed without bond per a judge’s decision.