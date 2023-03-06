Protesters Cause Property Damage At The Proposed Atlanta Police Department Office

On Sunday, hundreds of protesters broke into the site of a planned fire and police training facility in the wooded suburbs of Atlanta, torching a trailer, a police car, and construction equipment. They also fired fireworks in the direction of adjacent police officers.
The Atlanta Police Department reported that 35 people had been taken into custody and that agitators had also thrown Molotov cocktails, huge rocks, and bricks.
The destruction took place on the second day of what was meant to be a week-long series of protests against the construction of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, a planned 85-acre city-owned site.
The facility would have classrooms, an amphitheatre, areas where police officers could practise shootouts and high-speed chases, and areas where firemen could practise operating fire trucks and putting out fires. Opponents mockingly refer to it as Police City.
The Atlanta Police said in a statement that the agitators attacked police officers and construction equipment in a coordinated manner under the guise of a peaceful protest. They also added that numerous pieces of construction equipment were destroyed. It was unclear right away if anyone was hurt.
In recent months, tensions between police personnel and demonstrators over the forested area have risen. Environmentalists want to protect the forests, which cover more than 1,000 acres, as one of the most significant natural spots in the area.
Some activists worry that the construction of the training facility will make it possible for police forces to become more militarised. Shortly after the Atlanta City Council approved the facility in 2021, those opposed to it started gathering.
A fight in January during which the police were removing protesters from the woods resulted in the death of protester Manuel Esteban Paez Terán, age 26, and significant injuries to a state trooper.
On Sunday, many protestors hiked through heavy grass and muck to the construction site, uprooting tiny fences along the route.
You might want to read the following news:
- A Woman Who Had Been Missing For 31 Years Has Been Located In Puerto Rico
- Tacoma Couple Shot In Car While Trying To Escape The Robbers
These protesters were a subset of the several hundred protesters that attended and remained behind in an area where music was playing. Law enforcement authorities watched as cars were set on fire but initially did nothing.
A police helicopter from Atlanta flew overhead. After a short while, the demonstrators went back to where they had gathered on Saturday, away from the construction site, where live music was being played over speakers.
Following the response of several law enforcement organisations, including the Georgia State Patrol, the authorities gathered in that area and apprehended persons.
A nonprofit organisation, the Atlanta Police Foundation, is raising the majority of the projected $90 million cost of the planned centre in DeKalb County.
On Saturday, opposition activists held a rally, a march through the South River Forest, and a music and arts festival to kick off a week of scheduled demonstrations.
For more latest updates and news, you can follow our website, californiaexaminer.net.