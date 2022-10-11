Protesters Demanding Biden Proclaim Climate Emergency Close Beltway

Demonstrators shut down the Beltway in an effort to get President Biden to declare a climate emergency.

About 10:30 in the morning until about 11:20 in the morning on Monday, demonstrators blocked traffic on the inner loop of the Beltway near the U.S. 29/Colesville Road exit.

After being detained on July 4 for blocking both lanes and both shoulders of the inner loop of the Beltway at the U.S. 29/Colesville Road exit, thirteen climate activists with Declare Emergency were also sentenced to four days in prison on September 30. On October 3rd, their lawyer, Mark Goldstone, announced they were freed.

According to public court records, those activists varied in age from 27 to 73 and hailed from locations as far away as Vancouver, Washington and as near as the District of Columbia.