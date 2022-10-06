Purdue Student Accused Of Murdering Roommate: ‘i Adore My Family’

On Wednesday, the Purdue University student who is suspected of murdering his roommate in the dorm said something to the effect of “I love my family” as he was being taken into custody.

Fox News Digital video shows that 22-year-old murder suspect Ji Min Sha allegedly made the seemingly random comment twice to reporters while being questioned about the homicide of 20-year-old Varun Manish Chheda on the Indiana University campus.

The senior data science student was discovered dead in his dorm room, and the Coroner of Tippecanoe County claimed he died from “several sharp-forced traumatic injuries.”

University Police Chief Lesley Wiete described the incident as “unprovoked and senseless” at a press briefing.

Jimmy Sha, Sha’s alias, called the police around 12:45 a.m. to report his roommate’s death, according to Wiete. Authorities think Chheda was conscious throughout the incident, but they have not determined a motive.

Sha is a junior at the University of Washington, specializing in cybersecurity, and she was born and raised in Seoul, South Korea. The preliminary murder accusation led to his arrest.

WTHR film shows cops taking Sha to prison as he stands amid a sea of photographers and videographers, wearing a blue shirt and orange shoes.

An eyewitness who shared a dorm with the suspect and victim at Purdue described the events as “surreal” to Fox News Digital.

Student Ian Conley told Fox News, “And I believe it’s still taking time to set in.” When I woke up, my friends had already started emailing me news pieces and others had started contacting me to see if I was OK.

It’s simply one of those things that you hope never happens to you or anybody you know, and this is one of those times when it does. Even now, I feel like I’m only beginning to grasp what it means.