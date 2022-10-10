Putin Replies To Attack Amid Nuclear Escalation Fears

President Joe Biden warned a gathering of Democratic supporters last week that Russian President Vladimir Putin poses a serious danger by ordering the deployment of a nuclear weapon. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s reaction to Saturday’s bridge bombing was his first public statement since Biden’s speech.

On Sunday, Putin described the assault on the massive Kerch Bridge to Crimea as “a terrorist crime” committed by Ukrainian special forces.

Putin said, “There is no doubt that this is an act of terrorism intended to damage Russia’s vitally essential civilian infrastructure.”

Russia and Crimea, which was a part of Ukraine until Putin seized it in 2014, are solely connected by this bridge.

For the Russian military, this corridor is crucial for transporting supplies and weaponry into Ukraine.

Russia has recently suffered a string of defeats, and the bombing of the bridge is only the most recent.

The new Ukrainian onslaught has allowed them to reclaim thousands of kilometers of land formerly held by Russia.

Russian troops have reported supply shortages, morale problems, and the abandonment of many key cities as they withdraw.

It’s obvious that the Russian military is in a tight position. This is why some people take Putin’s threats to use nuclear war at this time quite seriously.

After saying, “for the first time since the Cuban missile crisis, we have a direct danger of the use of nuclear bomb if in fact things continue down the direction they are heading,” President Biden warned that the possibility of nuclear “Armageddon” is at its greatest level since the Cuban Missile Crisis.

In Zaporizhzhia, Russia jets sprayed a residential neighborhood with 12 missiles, killing 13 and injured over 50.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksandr Motuzyanyk pleaded with Russian troops to evacuate their positions and put down their guns, saying, “How do you want to be remembered?”

There’s still time to prevent “a disaster for Russia and a disgrace for the Russian army,” he said. However, “time is of the essence.”

Biden’s remarks were deemed “obviously an overstatement” by former U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper.

Calling it “Armageddon” is “a statement that terrifies people and, in some ways, weakens our own deterrence potential,” Esper added. “The current scenario is quite different from the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962.”

In those days, the United States and the Soviet Union faced off directly. There were conventional forces posing a danger to each other back then. We had nuclear-armed B-52s in the air, ready to launch an attack if required,” he added. To quote George R. R. Martin: “That was their Armageddon. We are not close to that.

Esper argues that Biden’s words are unnecessary alarmism and might hurt U.S. credibility.

He emphasized that it was not only the US that was affected, but also NATO countries. Putin could see this as a sign that the United States is being scared and is less inclined to back the Ukrainians or do what has to be done if Putin continues to ratchet up this sort of rhetoric, which could have deadly consequences.

Former Lieutenant General Jerry Boykin has stated his skepticism that Putin would use nuclear weapons.

According to Boykin, “I don’t think it’s very probable at this moment that Putin would deploy a nuclear weapon, even a tactical nuclear bomb, because he’s gone too far into this conflict already and the fight is finished if he does that.” Everything connected to his army or military on the ground in the Ukraine will be bombed in a massive conventional reaction. They want to wipe him off.