Puyallup Police Officer Arrested On Suspicion Of Third-degree Rape

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department detained one of its officers on suspicion of third-degree rape, the Puyallup Police Department reported Thursday night.
PPD claims that the arrest is related to an off-duty incident that took place in October 2022. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department looked into the event.
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Darren Moss said in a press release that as soon as there was enough solid evidence to make an arrest, they contacted the Puyallup Police Department and worked together to hold the suspect. “We arrested him right away before he could start his next shift,” the officer said.
Officer Was Fired Immediately
The 32-year-old cop was sacked from the police force immediately after being detained.
The cop was employed on August 8, 2022, according to police. He had never worked alone as a police officer because he was still in training at the time of his arrest.
