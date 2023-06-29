Mandonna’s Daunghter Lourdes Provides Support as Madonna Is Placed on Ventilator in ICU

When Madonna was hospitalized with a “serious bacterial infection” and had to postpone her world tour, her daughter was there to help. The 64-year-old American musician reportedly required an immediate ICU stay after contracting a serious bacterial infection in recent days.
According to sources, Madonna was not only admitted to the intensive care unit, but she was also “intubated” and placed on a ventilator. Her manager Guy O’Leary broke the news of Madonna’s health concern and canceled tour on Instagram, leaving fans heartbroken and frightened.
Lourdes Leon, Madonna’s daughter, was by her side the entire time while the Material Girl singer was “intubated” for at least one night. According to sources, Madonna was not only admitted to the intensive care unit, but she was also “intubated” and placed on a ventilator.
The tweet below verifies the news:
Madonna’s daughter Lourdes at her ICU bedside as she’s placed on ‘ventilator’https://t.co/FCjMsWE3Oq pic.twitter.com/9PkYfRdLFN
— MirrorUSNews (@MirrorUSNews) June 28, 2023
Her manager Guy O’Seary broke the news of Madonna’s health concern and cancelled tour on Instagram, leaving fans heartbroken and frightened. Lourdes Leon, Madonna’s daughter, was by her side the entire time while the Material Girl singer was “intubated” for at least one night.
Do you know what’s been going on in California recently? You can follow the California Examiner on Twitter if you want real-time updates on their latest stories.
Here are some additional links to the California Examiner’s articles if you’re interested:
- Jack Edward Illness: Finding Courage In The Face Of Difficulty!
- Julian Sands Illness: Has He Been Located After Going Missing Since January?