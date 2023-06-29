Mandonna’s Daunghter Lourdes Provides Support as Madonna Is Placed on Ventilator in ICU

When Madonna was hospitalized with a “serious bacterial infection” and had to postpone her world tour, her daughter was there to help. The 64-year-old American musician reportedly required an immediate ICU stay after contracting a serious bacterial infection in recent days.

According to sources, Madonna was not only admitted to the intensive care unit, but she was also “intubated” and placed on a ventilator. Her manager Guy O’Leary broke the news of Madonna’s health concern and canceled tour on Instagram, leaving fans heartbroken and frightened.

Lourdes Leon, Madonna’s daughter, was by her side the entire time while the Material Girl singer was “intubated” for at least one night. According to sources, Madonna was not only admitted to the intensive care unit, but she was also “intubated” and placed on a ventilator.

