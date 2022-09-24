QNET Study: Egypt Favors Direct Sales — It Isn’t a Scam

QNET, the premiere e-commerce-based direct selling company, recently sponsored an innovative study in partnership with NielsenIQ, the world-renowned consumer research industry leader. The survey found that most Egyptians favorably view entrepreneurship in the region’s post-pandemic economy. The study also confirmed that the direct selling model, which is a legitimate, globally recognized industry, has many advantages, including providing a platform for people to make more money.

“This study demonstrates how direct selling companies are strong supporters of entrepreneurship and the growing gig economy in Egypt and throughout the Middle East,” stated Houssam El din Elmilliegi, the company’s deputy regional general manager. “With low start-up costs, a portfolio of quality products in high demand, and innovative online tools like our award-winning mobile app, QNET provides our distributors with the independence, flexibility, and support they need to own and grow a successful business.”

The study, conducted by Nielsen, comprised 1,121 responders from various socioeconomic backgrounds and regions of Egypt. They ranged in age from 20 to 55; 51% were men and 49% were women.

According to the responses, people view direct selling as an appealing, legitimate business that offers the freedom to be one’s own boss and the freedom to create a customized schedule that fits their lifestyle while earning good money.

The study noted that 80% of Egyptians understand the direct selling model. What is it? Direct selling is when independent representatives sell goods and services away from the traditional brick-and-mortar retail store environment. It’s a business model that international businesses have utilized for centuries.

QNET Is Not a Scam; the Direct Selling Company Provides a Platform for Entrepreneurship Opportunities

This is the latest study that validates the direct selling industry and shows that direct selling companies, which provide a platform for entrepreneurship opportunities, are powering economic growth across the Middle East and North Africa region in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

When asked for an example of entrepreneurial activity, the majority of the survey’s respondents specified online businesses. Additionally, 45% of those surveyed cite the COVID-19 pandemic as being the catalyst for more opportunities for online entrepreneurs in Egypt.

“With the lockdown forcing social distancing and long periods of isolation, the direct selling industry did take a hit in the initial days of the pandemic. However, this industry has always proven to be resilient and adaptable,” explained the company’s CEO, Malou Caluza. “Many people who lost their jobs or other steady sources of income began turning to direct selling opportunities. QNET, for example, converted all our training and mentoring programs to structured virtual events. Our annual convention in 2020 attracted around 200,000 participants from nearly 50 countries. In 2021, the participation went up to 350,000 participants from more than 50 countries.

“We realized that we must continue with the virtual convention model even when it’s safe to hold physical events simply because so many of our people who were earlier limited by reasons such as visas or travel costs could now get access to our events and training from their home at a fraction of the cost. Our European business even won an award for the successful implementation of a digital support strategy for distributors.”

The company has left a positive impression on those who have worked as distributors or independent representatives. According to the study, 72% of the people who established a direct selling business with QNET continue to remain with the company. Out of all the direct selling companies included in the survey, that’s the highest retention rate. In addition, respondents mentioned hearing good things about QNET and felt encouraged by the fact that it’s such a highly regarded company.

The Growth of Online Businesses in Egypt

According to the Organization for Economic Co-Operation and Development, advancements in online business processes, including mobile phone payment systems and social commerce, make entrepreneurship more accessible, especially for women, throughout the Middle East and North Africa.

The study exposed the extensive appeal among Egyptians of having a supplemental source of income, like a part-time job. This is in keeping with the global trend, powered by the growth of the gig economy, of people using online platforms in order to earn extra income. In addition, the Nielsen study, driven by QNET, confirmed that direct selling ranks as the most common activity discussed by Egyptians who have had, or currently have, a side job.

According to the survey, 78% of responders feel that having a side job is a good source of extra income. However, 45% claimed that having a side job, like direct selling, also offered them new experiences. And 40% confirmed that having supplemental income increased their self-confidence.

Mobile technology helps propel the gig economy. The study showed that Egyptians regularly associate direct selling with an online business, and 78% of those involved felt that the direct selling business model positively impacted entrepreneurial activity in Egypt throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Recently, the global e-commerce-based direct selling company launched FinGreen, its financial literacy program, in Turkey and Nigeria. The purpose of the program is to use education and training to establish healthy financial habits and empower women and youth in emerging economies. The company initiated FinGreen in Turkey and Nigeria with plans to expand into the Middle East and Egypt.