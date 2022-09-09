Queen Elizabeth Ii Has Died

The United Kingdom’s longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away at the age of 96 on February 6, 2018, at her Scottish estate of Balmoral. On Thursday afternoon, she passed away in the comfort of her Scottish estate, where she had spent the summer.

Since she ascended to the throne in 1952, Her Majesty the Queen has presided over unprecedented levels of social transformation.

Her son, King Charles III, expressed his “great anguish” at the loss of his mother and predicted that her passing would be “deeply felt” all throughout the world. In his words: “We are deeply saddened by the loss of such a beloved monarch and doting mom.

Countless people all around the world, not to mention the entire nation, the realms, and the Commonwealth, will feel a profound loss at her passing.

He stated that he and his family would be “comforted and sustained by our awareness of the respect and profound affection in which the Queen was so widely held” during the upcoming period of sorrow.

Buckingham Palace has announced that the King and his new wife, the Queen Consort Camilla, will travel to London on Friday, where the King is anticipated to deliver a national speech.

After the Queen’s doctors expressed concern about her health earlier in the day, the senior royals gathered in Balmoral.

When the Queen’s health required close monitoring, her children all made the trip to Balmoral, which is not far from Aberdeen.

Prince William, her grandson and the heir apparent, was there, as was his brother, Prince Harry.

Newly appointed Prime Minister Liz Truss praised the monarch on Tuesday, saying that she had “given us with the stability and strength that we needed.” The Queen appointed Truss to her position.

She made these remarks regarding the new monarch “We pledge our allegiance and support to him, just as his mother did for so many years.

And as Her Majesty would have wanted, we say “God save the King” to mark the end of the second Elizabethan era and the beginning of a new chapter in the glorious history of our great country.

Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, expressed his “deep regret” at the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, as she is the ultimate authority of the Church of England.

All my thoughts and prayers are with the King and the Royal Family,” he stated.

After World War II, Queen Elizabeth II presided over a period of austerity, the end of the British Empire, the conclusion of the Cold War, and the United Kingdom’s accession and subsequent exit from the European Union.

There were 15 prime ministers during her reign, beginning with Winston Churchill in 1874 and ending with Ms. Truss in 1975, a span of 101 years. Throughout her rule, she routinely met with the prime minister once a week.

As news of the Queen’s passing spread through the crowds gathered outside Buckingham Palace in London, many people broke down in tears.

At 18:30 BST, an official notification was posted outside the palace declaring the death and the Union flag was lowered to half-staff.

Prince William and his wife Catherine were made Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall upon the death of the Queen.

Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born on 21 April 1926 in Mayfair, London, to the Windsor family.

When her uncle, King Edward VIII, abdicated in December 1936 to marry the twice-divorced American Wallis Simpson, few could have predicted she would become monarch.

At the age of 10, Elizabeth, or Lilibet as she was known in the family, became the heir to the throne upon the death of her father, King George VI.

Just three short years later, Great Britain was at war with Nazi Germany. Elizabeth and her younger sister, Princess Margaret, were not evacuated to Canada by their parents and instead spent the most of the war at Windsor Castle.

Elizabeth joined the Auxiliary Territorial Service just after she turned 18 and stayed there for five months, during which time she became proficient in driving and basic auto maintenance. “I began to comprehend the esprit de corps that grows in the face of adversity,” she reflected afterwards.

She kept in touch with her third cousin, Philip, Prince of Greece, who was serving in the Royal Navy, via letters all throughout the war. They fell in love, and on November 20, 1947, they tied the knot in Westminster Abbey, with the prince becoming the Duke of Edinburgh.

They were married for 74 years when he passed away in 2021 at the age of 99, and she afterwards referred to him as “my strength and stay.”