Queens Subway Phone Argument Becomes Fatal

After a confrontation with another subway user in Elmhurst, Queens, culminated with the other guy being tragically hit by a train, a 50-year-old man is in arrest.

At around 4:45 p.m., police found the suspect along the platform of the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Ave. station. On Monday, Heriberto Quintana, 48, accidentally ran into him.

The suspect’s mobile phone fell into the subway rails after making contact.

The criminal instructed the victim to get his mobile device. Instead, he flat-out refused, and an argument broke out between the two of them in Spanish.

After some pushing and shoving, the victim fell down the subway tracks and was fatally hit by a F train as it left the station.

Elmhurst Hospital confirmed the death of Queens resident Quintana.

The 50-year-old suspect is still being investigated and might face charges soon.

This was the tenth homicide of the year, and the ninth on the city’s subway system.