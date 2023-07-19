Rachel Zegler Net Worth: How Much is The Actress Earning Currently?

Craig and Gina Zegler welcomed Rachel into the world on May 3, 2001 in Hackensack, New Jersey. On her mother’s side, she is of Colombian origin, while on her father’s side, she is of Polish descent. Jacqueline Zegler is the older sister of Zegler. Zegler, who was born and raised in Clifton, New Jersey, attended St. Philip the Apostle Preparatory School.
After that, she attended Immaculate Conception High School, a Roman Catholic all-girls high school that prepares students for college. In those musical performances, Zegler played the lead roles in “Beauty and the Beast,” “The Little Mermaid,” “42nd Street,” and “Shrek the Musical.” She also portrayed Millie in “Thoroughly Modern Millie” and Cosette in “Les Misérables.” In 2019, Zegler earned his diploma from Immaculate Conception High School.
Rachel Zegler Net Worth
The actress and singer Rachel Zegler has a $3 million fortune. The musical “West Side Story” will be adapted into a movie by Steven Spielberg in 2021, and Rachel Zegler will play Maria Vasquez. She received high marks from critics for the role and was named the winner of the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical.
Zegler will play Snow White in the live-action version of the 1937 cartoon picture by Disney, among other roles.
You can also read about the fortunes of other famous celebrities by clicking the links given below:
- Sofia Vergara Net Worth: How Much Did She Earn From Modern Family?
- Bader Shammas Net Worth: Lindsay Lohan And Bader Welcomed Their First Child
Rachel Zegler’s Background of “West Side Story”
In the first several months of 2018, a 16-year-old Zegler responded to a Twitter open casting call for Steven Spielberg’s planned film adaptation of the musical “West Side Story.” She had performed as Maria Vasquez, the lead, in a performance of “West Side Story” at the Bergen Performing Arts Center the year before.
Rachel Zegler sent audition materials that included videos of her performing the songs “Tonight” and “I Feel Pretty.” After competing against more than 30,000 other candidates, she was selected for the role, making her debut in a feature film.
Spielberg’s “West Side Story” was released in December of 2021 after being postponed for a year owing to the COVID outbreak. Tony Kushner adapted it from the popular 1957 stage musical and the ensuing 1961 film version.
Maria is portrayed in the movie by Zegler, and Tony, her tragically star-crossed lover, is portrayed by Ansel Elgort. Ariana DeBose as Anita, David Alvarez as Bernardo, Mike Faist as Riff, Corey Still as Lieutenant Schrank, and Brian d’Arcy James as Officer Krupke are among the other cast members. Rita Moreno, who played Anita in the 1961 movie adaptation, also makes an appearance in the newly formed Valentina character.
If you have the California Examiner bookmarked on your browser, you will always have prompt access to all of the most recent news and other material.