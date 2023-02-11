Raleigh Police Released A Video Of Stun Gun Use Before A Man Died

Friday was the day that body and dashboard camera footage was made public by the Raleigh, North Carolina, police department. The footage showed the arrest of a Black man who later passed away as a result of cops repeatedly using stun guns on him.
According to a report that was released a few days later by Police Chief Estella Patterson, 32-year-old Darryl Tyree Williams passed away at a hospital after being accosted and handcuffed by officers in a neighbourhood in southeast Raleigh at 2 in the morning on January 17.
A state judge has given permission for the film to be disclosed this week, and it shows law enforcement officials approaching and searching Williams near a parked automobile. According to statements made by police, officers have been vigilant in their patrols of the adjacent businesses.
On a few of the videos made by the body-worn cameras, a male voice can be heard saying, “I’m not doing anything.”
According to Dawn Blagrove of Emancipate North Carolina, a criminal justice reform organisation that has been in contact with the Williams family, the family of Williams had no comment on the publication of the film on Friday. According to a representative for the city, members of the family watched the tape on Thursday.
The video from one of the police’ body cameras shows him being directed many times by the officers to put his hands either on his head or behind his back.
A scuffle breaks out, and in the background, someone can be heard threatening to discharge a Taser at him if he doesn’t stop struggling. According to the report, a Taser was used, which caused Williams to become temporarily immobilised and then fall to the ground.
The footage shows law enforcement officers kneeling down next to Williams in front of a garbage can.
Read More:
- First Officer Involved In Nichols Arrest Is Charged With Violence In Prison
- One Detained In Relation With Fatal Home Explosion In Sunset District