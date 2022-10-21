Raleigh Shooting Motive Unknown; No Known Victim Connections. Police

Five people were murdered and two were wounded in a shooting along a nature path in Raleigh, North Carolina on Thursday, and despite authorities releasing a five-day report on the event, the motivation remains unclear.

In the incident that took place on October 13, 15-year-old Austin Thompson was seriously wounded. Whether the subject was shot by police or by himself has not been confirmed by Raleigh police.

According to the suspect’s family, James Thompson, the suspect’s 16-year-old brother, was one of the victims.

According to a fresh statement released by Raleigh police on Thursday, James Thompson was the first person to be shot. A gunshot wound and many stab wounds were discovered on the teenager when officers discovered him in a home.

Police in Raleigh have said that, “other than they resided in the same area,” there seems to be no relationship between the murder victims. Other victims included a 49-year-old woman named Susan Karnatz who was out running, a 29-year-old off-duty police officer named Gabriel Torres who was on his way to work, a 34-year-old woman named Mary Marshall who was walking her dog, and a 52-year-old woman named Nicole Connors who was sitting on her front porch with her dog.

“Due to both the suspect’s age and the continuing criminal investigation,” the police department stated, “we are restricted in how much information we can share.”

There was reportedly an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and police, which resulted in officer Casey Clark being injured. The police say that when they arrested the adolescent, he was armed with a shotgun, a revolver, ammo, and several knives.

We pray for everyone who was affected by these senseless acts of violence,” the Thompson family said in a statement released on Tuesday.

We still have a lot of questions,” the family remarked. There were no indicators or warnings that Austin was capable of doing something like this, as the saying goes.