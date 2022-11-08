Ray Guy Cause Of Death: First Punter In Pro Football Hall Of Fame Dies At 72

Ray Guy, who was one of the legends of professional American football, died on Thursday, November 3, 2022. The University of South Mississippi, where the football player went to school, was the first to tell people about his death.

In a statement, Southern Miss Athletics said, “The Southern Miss Family is saddened by the death of Golden Eagle great Ray Guy, who passed away Thursday morning after a long illness.”

Who Was Ray Guy?

Ray Guy is a former American professional football player who currently has a net worth of $3 million. Guy is a native of the United States. Ray Guy was born in Swainsboro, Georgia, and by the time he graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi, every professional football team in the country was interested in signing him.

During his final year of college, he was chosen for All-American honors without exception, and he made history by becoming the first punter to ever be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft.

He joined the Oakland Raiders at the beginning of his professional career and played for them continuously for the next 13 years. As a member of the Raiders, he won the Super Bowl three times, was named to the First Team All-Pro six times, and was selected to the Pro Bowl seven times.

As a punter, he established a number of records, including a string of 619 straight punts before having one blocked and five punts of over 60 yards during the 1981 season. During that same season, he also set the record for the most punts of over 60 yards. Also, read about Jayne Mansfield Death

Because his punts hung in the air for such a considerable amount of time, the statistic referred to as “hang time” was developed. 2014 marked the year that he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Ray Guy Cause Of Death

Ray Guy’s son has shed light on what ultimately led to his father’s passing. Ray Guy passed away as a result of chronic obstructive lung disease which was in a more advanced stage. When he passed away, he had reached the age of 72 years. The hospice staff from the Hattiesburg region had been providing Ray Guy with the necessary medical treatment.

The Las Vegas Raiders honored the memory of the deceased football player by quoting an inspirational saying. The absolute pinnacle of excellence. Remembering the life he lived and the legacy he left behind.”

A memorial post honoring Ray Guy’s life was also published by the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It read as follows:

In terms of punters, the late Ray Guy was the one who established the benchmark.

In a statement, Ray Guy is quoted as saying that he is unhappy about the assumptions that some people have made regarding the position that he played.

He has confessed that the notion that it was not a position and that there was no need for an athlete to play it because it was not essential and could be played by anybody irritated him to some degree.

However, his career showed that people were wrong, and it is accurate to state that Ray Guy changed his job as a result of the work he did during his career.

READ MORE: