Ray Lewis III, Baltimore Ravens Hall of Famer’s Son, Dies At 28

Ray Lewis III has died, his family said Thursday. He was the son of Hall of Fame linebacker and Baltimore Ravens great Ray Lewis. He was 28.
Rashaan Lewis, his younger brother, said on Instagram that he had died, but no other information has been made public.
He wrote, “Really can’t believe I’m typing this, but RIP big brother.” “You were a real angel. I hope you’re at peace now because I know how much you were hurting. I don’t have words, and I never will, because this hurts so much. I love you I love you I love you.”
The tweet below remembers Lewis III:
Send a prayer up for Ray Lewis and his family after the passing of his son. Ray Lewis III was only 28 years old. pic.twitter.com/nW6MDntzMZ
— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) June 16, 2023
Lewis III made a name for himself in football, first for the University of Miami and then for Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and Virginia Union. He last played for a professional indoor football team called the Wyoming Mustangs.
“He was part of the beginning of the turnaround we had here in Gillette,” the Mustangs’ coach, Cedric Walker, said on Facebook. “He was a great leader and a man of great character. We were very lucky to have him here.”
Click on the following links for more news from the California Examiner:
- Firefighter’s Life Cut Short as He Drowns Saving Daughter’s Life at Sea
- Heartbreaking News: Boulder Mother Faces Charges for Baby’s Murder
From 1996 to 2012, his father played for the Ravens for 17 years. He was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year twice, in 2000 and 2003. In 2000 and 2012, he was on the team that won the Super Bowl.
If You Liked Our Content, Please Follow us on Twitter (@CaliforniaExam1) to stay updated about celebrities and their lifestyles.