Real ID for Tennessee has a New Deadline

Many individuals may have completely forgotten about the 2005 REAL ID Act. It establishes minimum security criteria for issuing and manufacturing driver licenses. It prevents federal agencies from accepting driver licenses and identification cards from states that do not satisfy the Act’s basic standards.

It was scheduled to take effect in Tennessee before the outbreak. Beginning May 3, 2023, everyone will be required to obtain a REAL ID license to visit certain Federal buildings, nuclear sites, and commercial flights inside the United States.

A REAL ID is NOT required to drive, vote, get access to hospitals, visit the post office, or apply for or receive government benefits like social security or veterans’ benefits.