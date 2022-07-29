Rebelde Season 3: Renewed or Cancelled?

Netflix’s Mexican teen program ‘Rebelde’ is a standalone sequel to the 2004 Mexican telenovela ‘Rebelde,’ which follows the lives of the students of Elite Way School. There are various challenges the members of the band Without Name experience as they seek to establish themselves in the present music scene in the Spanish-language series. Relationships between students are also a significant theme of the show, which premiered in 2022 on January 5.

Critics and viewers alike praised the show’s exciting stories, teen-oriented drama, and the main actors’ performances upon its release. Due to a number of shocking and unsolved occurrences in the second season of the show’s run, fans must be eager to learn more about the show’s third season. That being said, below are a few facts about the same!

Rebelde Season 3 Plot

Estebán wins the music competition at the end of Season 2. After he wins, he figures out that Bauman is a murderer. He decides not to perform at the Trend-Z Awards, and when he tries to stop Bauman from hurting Okane, he ends up killing the producer by accident. Luka gets better after his close call with death and ends up with Okane.

Marcelo uses his power to get Estebán out of jail, which causes Okane to be arrested. Sebastián and the other people in his class graduate. Because Bauman died, Dixon doesn’t have to leave EWS, and he ends up with MJ. Estebán and Jana also get back in touch.

The possible third season could show what happens after Okane is arrested for killing Bauman. Marcelo might think that Okane killed Bauman by accident when he was trying to protect himself so that his son Estebán’s life wouldn’t be in danger.

Since Bauman passed away, Celina might bring back The Battle of the Bands, and Without Name might get back together. Estebán and Jana could start dating again. If Okane gets out of police custody, he and Luka may go on their planned trip around the United States. Andi and Emilia might get back together, and Emilia might figure out how to stay in Mexico.

Rebelde Season 3 Cast

The return of Azul Guaita Bracamontes, Andrea Chaparro, Franco Masini, Sergio Mayer Mori, Estebán Torres/Colucci, Jeronimo Cantillo, Lizeth Selene, and Lizeth Selene for the third season is expected if the show is officially renewed. Joel Isaac Figueroa (Okane), Giovanna Grigio (Emlia Alo), Estefana Villarreal (Celina Ferrer), Leonardo de Lozanne (Marcelo Colucci), and Karla Sofia Gazcón (Lourdes) have all been rumoured to be returning to the show.

Since Gus Bauman died in the season finale, Flavio Medina may only appear in flashbacks in the third season. Due to his character’s graduation from EWS, Alejandro Puente’s return is also in question.

Season 2 of ‘Rebelde’ launched on Netflix on July 27, 2022. There are eight episodes in the second season with a running time of 34 to 47 minutes per episode.

What we do know about the third season will be shared here. Season 3 of Netflix’s ‘Rebelde’ has yet to be officially approved or a word on the show’s future has been published. A GQ Mexico interview with Leonardo de Lozanne in January 2022 stated that the third season has been “approved,” and filming was scheduled to start in the summer of 2022.

It’s no surprise that Netflix is allegedly receptive to the third round of the series, given the success of similar teen shows like “Elite” and “Sex Education” on the streaming platform. For now, we may assume that a third season renewal of the show has already been accepted and will be announced soon. Season 3 of ‘Rebelde,’ assuming Netflix approves it shortly, may arrive as early as the second quarter of 2023.

Where to Watch Rebelde Season 3

Once Netflix renews Rebelde for a third season, it will be available to stream on the same platform as the show’s first two seasons.

