Reggie Bush Net Worth 2022: Is He Still Playing Football?

Reggie Bush is a former football player for the American team. During his time in the NFL, Bush made $60 million.

He went to college at USC and played football there. In 2006, the New Orleans Saints picked him up as a running back. He played for the Miami Dolphins from 2011 to 2012, the Detroit Lions from 2013 to 2014, the San Francisco 49ers in 2015, and the Buffalo Bills in 2016. (2016). Fox Sports hired Reggie as a college football studio analyst in March 2019.

Early Life

Reggie Bush was born on March 2, 1985, in Spring Valley, California. His full name is Reginald Alfred Bush Jr. (San Diego County). Reginald Sr. and Denise broke up, and in 1989, his mother married Lamar Griffin.

Javon Griffin is Reggie’s stepbrother. He went to Helix High School in La Mesa, California. Bush was a running back for the Helix Highlanders football team. KUSI-Prep TV’s Pigskin Report gave him the Silver Pigskin trophy, which is a very prestigious award. In 2003, Bush played in a high school all-star football game called the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

Rivals.com ranked him as the #1 running back in the U.S. Reggie also ran track in high school. At the 2002 CIF California State Meet and the 2003 Los Angeles Invitational Indoor Meet, he came in second in the boys’ 50 meters and 100 meters finals.

College Career

Bush chose to go to the University of Southern California after getting an athletic scholarship. He played for the USC Trojans from 2003 to 2005. In 2003, Reggie was named to the first team of Freshman All-Americans, and with 1,331 all-purpose yards, he set a freshman record at USC.

He was also named the ESPN Pac-10 Newcomer of the Year. In 2004, he and his former Helix Highlanders teammate Alex Smith were both finalists for the Heisman Trophy. In 2004, Bush was named the most valuable player for USC.

He was also named an All-American and was a finalist for the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award. In 2005, he made the first team of All-Americans and won the Heisman. He later gave up the Heisman Trophy, though, because the NCAA said he had gotten illegal benefits that broke NCAA rules.

Reggie won a number of awards in 2005, including the Doak Walker Award, the Touchdown Club of Columbus Player of the Year Award, and the Associated Press College Football Player of the Year Award. In 2006, he decided to go into the NFL Draft instead of playing for USC during his senior year.

Professional Career

Bush signed a deal to be a spokesman for Adidas three days before the NFL draft. He was the second player picked in the NFL Draft, and the New Orleans Saints picked him. Reggie helped the team get to their first NFC Championship Game in January 2007.

Due to a partially torn ligament in his knee, he missed the last four games of the season. In October 2008, he had surgery to fix a torn meniscus in the same knee. Reggie hurt his left knee again less than two months later.

This time, he sprained his medial collateral ligament, which put him on injured reserve. He had surgery on his knee again, and pain in his knee, a calf injury, and a hamstring injury forced him to miss a few games in 2009.

On February 7, 2010, the Saints beat the Indianapolis Colts 31–17 to win Super Bowl XLIV. Bush broke a bone in his right leg in September of that year and couldn’t play again until Thanksgiving.

Reggie was traded to the Miami Dolphins in July 2011. During his time on the team, he was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week twice. In March 2013, he signed a four-year deal worth $16 million with the Detroit Lions. Of that, $4 million was guaranteed.

In January 2015, the team got to the playoffs, but they lost to the Dallas Cowboys 24–20. Bush was let go by the Lions in February 2015, and less than a month later, he signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the San Francisco 49ers.

The deal included a $500,000 signing bonus and a $500,000 signing guarantee. In September, the first game of the season, he hurt his leg. In November, while playing the St. Louis Rams, he slipped on some concrete, crashed into a wall, and tore his left meniscus.

Reggie later sued the Rams, the St. Louis Convention and Visitors Commission, and the St. Louis Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority. He said that the “concrete ring of death” around the field caused the injury that ended his season.

In June 2018, a jury agreed with him, and the Rams were told to pay him $12.45 million. Reggie signed a one-year contract with the Buffalo Bills in August 2016. He announced his retirement on December 15, 2017, after the season was over.

Personal Life

Reggie dated Eve Torres, who later became a WWE Diva, while he was at USC. He later dated Kim Kardashian after meeting her at the 2007 ESPY Awards. Bush and Kardashian broke up in July 2009, but they got back together in September.

Then, in early 2010, they broke up for good. Reggie started dating dancer Lilit Avagyan in 2011, and they got married on July 12, 2014. They had a daughter, Briseis, on May 6, 2013. Then, on July 12, 2015, and September 2, 2017, they had sons, Uriah and Agyemang.

In 2007, Bush appeared in the video series “Futbol Meets Football” with David Beckham. He also made a deal with Sirius Satellite Radio to give weekly updates on the NFL season. In February 2010, he was on the cover of the “Black Men, Love, and Relationships” issue of the magazine “Essence.”

In the same year, he was also nominated for the VH1 Do Something Awards for the charity work he did with the Diamond Empowerment Fund. He went to South Africa and Botswana to raise money for education.

United Airlines: how is it that Delta is light years ahead of you? No tv’s on plane and internet only works half the time. We can’t even stream live content on your planes because the internet is so bad, it’s 2022 LFG! 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) October 30, 2022

Reggie, LeBron James, Serena Williams, Dusty Baker, Ray Crockett, and Rick Smith all helped to start the Athletes for Africa program of the Diamond Empowerment Fund. In 2012, he became a partner in Barc, a company that makes skin care products for men, and also spoke for the brand.

Honors And Accomplishments

Bush’s football accomplishments include Offensive Player of the Week (2006, 2011, and 2012), All-Pac 10 Newcomer of the Year (2003), Consensus All-American (2004, 2005), the Walter Camp Award (2005), the Doak Walker Award (2005), SN College Football Player of the Year (2005), AP College Football Player of the Year (2005), BCS National Championship (2004), Heisman Trophy (2005), All-Pro (2008), “USA Today” All-Joe Team (XLIV).

In 2007 and 2009, Reggie was up for the Male Athlete of the Year BET Award. He was put into the Saints Hall of Fame in 2019.

Reggie Bush is no longer playing football, so he won’t be playing in 2022. Bush’s last game in the NFL was in December 2016, when he played for the Buffalo Bills. Bush’s last NFL game was a loss to the Miami Dolphins in overtime. He ran the ball just once and ended up with a disappointing -8 yards.

Bush said on December 15, 2017, that he was giving up football. Bush played for five different NFL teams during his time in the league.

In the 2006 NFL Draft, Bush was the second player taken by the Saints. He played for the New Orleans Saints for five years. After that, he played for the Miami Dolphins and the Detroit Lions for two years each. Bush then played for the San Francisco 49ers and the Buffalo Bills for a year each.

Bush’s NFL career was over when he ran for 5,490 yards on 1,286 tries and scored 36 touchdowns. He also caught balls 477 times for 3,598 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Reggie Bush Net Worth

Reggie Bush Net Worth is estimated to be around $25 Million in 2022. Reggie bought a 5-bedroom, 7,500-square-foot mansion in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles for $7.75 million in April 2014.

He put the house on the market for $9.995 million in August 2019. He sold the house in May 2020 for $7.4 million, which was a small loss compared to what he paid for it but a big drop from the $10 million he had hoped for.

Bush bought a brand-new 9,000-square-foot home in Encino, California, for $5.65 million around the same time he put his Palisades home on the market.

