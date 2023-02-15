Remains Of A Missing 16-year-old Recovered In The Woods Result In An Officer’s Detention

Authorities in Georgia claim that a police officer is responsible for covering up the death of a 16-year-old girl who went missing while travelling home from school during the summer of 2017. Miles Bryant, 22, an officer with the Doraville Police Department, was taken into custody on Monday, February 13, Gwinnett County police stated.
This comes just a few days after the skeletal remains of Susana Morales were discovered in the woods along Highway 316. According to a press release, he was charged with making a false report of a crime as well as concealing the death of another individual in connection with the death of the teenager.
On February 6, someone saw what seemed to be human remains in the woods next to a creek and dialled 911 to report the sighting. After conducting tests on the remains, the office of the county medical examiner determined that they belonged to Morales.
Last Monday, the police department issued a statement in which they stated that “the tragic finding of Susana’s remains last week was not the end anyone wanted in this case.” “One of our highest priorities is to get to the bottom of what took place.”
According to WAGA and WXIA, which cited a warrant application in their stories, the authorities said that Bryant lived in the area where Morales was reported missing and they alleged that he “dumped her naked body in the woods.”
According to WXIA’s reporting, the warrant also stated that the former cop is accused of rape, murder, and other felonies; however, he has not been charged with any of these crimes.
