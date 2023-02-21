Remains Of Auburn Student Who Vanished In 1976 Positively Identified

The remains of an Auburn student whose automobile was discovered in a creek in Alabama 45 years after he vanished have been positively identified by authorities.
According to a news release from the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, the Troup County Coroner’s Office conclusively identified Kyle Clinkscales, 22, as the owner of the remains found in a creek in Chambers County on Monday. In Clinkscale’s 1974 Ford Pinto, the bones were discovered in 2021.
According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, who requested that the FBI study the remains, no formal report regarding the method of death has yet been finished or made public, according to the sheriff’s department.
The correct identification was made more than a year after detectives found the 1974 Pinto Clinkscales was operating when he vanished in 1976 while returning from Georgia to Auburn University. In December 2021, the automobile was extricated from the creek after a guy called 911 to report what he thought to be a vehicle.
Auburn Student Who Vanished In 1976
Identities and credit cards belonging to Clinkscales were discovered inside the automobile, along with what authorities thought to be human bones at the time, Troup County, Georgia Sheriff James Woodruff reported.
Clinkscales left the Moose Club, a pub he worked at in his birthplace of LaGrange, Georgia, on January 27, 1976, according to CBS station WHNT. Although he had intended to travel the 35 miles to Auburn University in Alabama, he never did.
Clinkscales was slain, according to previous reports from Troup County authorities. Two persons were detained in connection with his disappearance in 2005 after it was reported that his parents had received a call from a man who claimed to have seen their son’s body being tossed into a pond while still seven years old and covered with concrete in a barrel.
The two were charged with making untrue statements. Pete Skandalakis, the district attorney in charge at the time, claimed that he decided not to charge one of those individuals. The other was sentenced to seven years and eight months in prison after entering a guilty plea to two counts of making false statements.