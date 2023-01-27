Remains Of Missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield From Oklahoma Identified

The skeletal remains of a kid that were discovered by agents from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation in Rush Springs the previous week have been conclusively determined to be those of a four-year-old girl who has been reported missing.
Athena Brownfield was reported missing for the first time on January 10, and the office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Oklahoma has confirmed that the remains found are those of Brownfield.
According to a statement released by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI), “because to a gag order entered in Caddo County District Court, there is no additional comment on the investigation from the OSBI.” [Caddo County District Court]
According to the court documents associated with the case against Ivon Adams, who was one of the caretakers for Athena at the time that she went missing, he is accused of killing Athena by beating her to death and burying her near their former residence.
According to the internet records for the District Court in Caddo County, Oklahoma, Ivon Adams is being charged with one count of murder in the first degree as well as one case of felony child neglect.
According to the charging complaint, his wife, Alysia Adams, is also being held accountable for two counts of criminal child maltreatment.
During a hearing in court, Alyssa Adams’ attorney presented the court with a not guilty plea on her behalf.
The disappearance of Athena was reported to the authorities after her younger sister, who was five years old at the time, was observed by a mail carrier in the town of Cyril, Oklahoma, wandering around unaccompanied outside of a house.
In the affidavit for Adams’ arrest, it is alleged that Adams’ wife, Alysia Adams, admitted to authorities in an interview on January 12 that her husband had beaten Athena on Christmas night multiple times until she stopped moving. This allegation is based on the fact that Athena was unable to move after being hit.
According to the court statement, Ivon Adams is accused of taking Athena’s body and “burying her behind a fence line” close to their previous residence in Rush Springs after she had been murdered. Additionally, he is said to have told his wife that he covered the area with a “big broken branch.”
According to an affidavit that was filed in her case, the biological mother of the children left the girls in the care of the couple approximately two years ago. However, the couple did not take the girls to the doctor for checkups and also did not enrol Athena’s older sister in school.
Since the time of their arrests, Ivon and Alyssa Adams have continued to be held in detention.
Read More:
- Convicted NYC Bike Path Killer May Receive The Death Penalty
- California Will Provide Extra Water To Cities Following Major Rainstorms