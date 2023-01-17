 Remains Of Missing Illinois Lady Cheyann Klus Was Discovered After 5 Years

According to her relatives, the remains of an Illinois woman who had been missing since her trip to Chicago more than five years ago have been located.
According to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, Cheyann Klus, a resident of Downers Grove, was 22 years old in December 2017 when her father “reported her missing after she had not returned home after a few days.” Her father made this complaint after she had been absent from the house for a few days.
According to the police, the last person who had touch with her was a friend who lived in Chicago at the same year that her remains were found.
“Since Cheyann vanished more than 5 years ago, we have been conducting a search for her as well as an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.”
We have gotten confirmation from law enforcement that Cheyann’s remains have been located, and while this was certainly not the piece of news we had hoped to hear, “Mariah Klus, her sister, posted on her Facebook account.
“As her immediate family [father, sisters, brothers, and nephews] in grief, we ask for privacy as we grieve the painful loss of a daughter, sister, aunt, and a human being,” Mariah Klus continued. “We lament the unbearable loss of a daughter, sister, aunt, and a human being.”
We want to arrange a private memorial service for Cheyann amongst us, but we hope that everyone may find some peace in knowing that she has been located and laid to rest in a proper manner.
