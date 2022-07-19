Will There Be A Remarriage & Desires Season 2?

Are you a fan of Korean dramas? If that’s the case, I’m going to presume you’re as excited as I am about the upcoming Netflix Original series Remarriage and Desires. Since the announcement and the teaser were released, the show has become a hot topic among fans of Korean dramas. As the release date nears, the wait is becoming unbearable.

Remarriage and Desires, directed by Kim Jeong Min and written by Lee Geun Young, is yet another story that the K-drama industry is presenting that will reveal something relevant in today’s society, not just in Korean society but in other societies as well. This is a satire on Korean society, and it will show the aspirations that are widespread in the remarriage market and give a peek at the ultra-rich and upper-class marriage and the companies that deal with it.

Many eager viewers, including myself, want to know whether or not this show will have a second season and what the plot will entail before the DVD release. And if you’re wondering the same thing, you’ve come to the right place since here you’ll learn all about the upcoming second season of the show, as well as the first. So, keep reading to find out the answers to all of your questions and concerns.

Remarriage And Desires Season 2 Story

Until we learn more about season 2, it’s vital to know what’s in store for us in season one. So, here are some facts about the first season. Matchmaking agency Rex, which caters to and serves society’s elite, is the subject of the upcoming K-Drama series Remarriage And Desires. A divorcee who has lost everything after being a middle-class wife would use this agency to devise a revenge plan against her ex-husband. There is just 0.001 percent of the population in this matchmaking agency, which means that the competition is fierce because there are so few people to choose from.

Remarriage And Desires Season 2 Cast

Kim Hee-Seon as Seo Hye-Seung

Hyun Wook Lee as Lee Hyung-Joo

Ji-Yeon Cha as Choi Yoo-Sun

Park Hoon as Cha Seok-Jin

Jeong Eu-Gene as Jin Yoo-Hee

Remarriage And Desires Season 2 Plot

This drama’s narrative is one of its strongest points. The story’s plot takes an unexpected turn. Remarriage is the focus of this show, which explores a topic that affects every culture. So, the first season of the show will be out in a matter of hours now. What we do know about the plot is that it is mostly set in a privileged social class in the future. However, there is a dating service called Rex in that civilization.

For this firm, it’s all about matching people who want to get married or remarry. The people who are looking for this agency are essentially expecting that they will be able to find a match that will allow them to rise in social standing. An exclusive matchmaking agency is used to help women find and marry a suitable bachelor so they can ascend on the social ladder.

The first season of Remarriage and Desires, revenge, desire, and satire-based series, will soon be available on Netflix. Speculations, theories, enthusiasm, and want and hope for a second season have already begun to form in our minds after seeing the trailer. People want a second season of the show, and I do as well, based on the trailer. However, there has been no word about a second season up until now. If the entire series is completed in a single season, we hope that there will be a second season in the works. As of now, there is no evidence to back up this claim.

Then then, you know that we’ll be here to keep you up to date on the latest news and developments. Stay with us for the latest information. Let’s wait for season 2 news and get ready for the vengeance ride, glory, extravagance, and scandal of season 1 in the meantime.

Remarriage And Desires Season 2 Trailer

The makers of Remarriage and Desires have not made any announcements or updates on the season 2 launch date. Keep an eye out for new information!

