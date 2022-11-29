Rep. Donald McEachin Passes Away At 61, Cause Of Death Revealed

Donald McEachin, a Democrat representing Richmond in the Virginia House of Representatives, passed away on Monday at the age of 61. In 2016, McEachin won his first election to represent the 4th District of Virginia.
This past month, he won reelection to serve for a fourth term in Congress, where he has been a strong advocate for civil rights and LGBTQ protections and where he has been able to lend his voice and support to these causes.
Additionally, he was a vocal advocate for equality, the reduction of gun violence, and the protection of the environment.
Thank you for your service to our community, Rep. McEachin. May God bless you and your family.
According to The Washington Post, he was only the third African American in the history of the United States to ever represent the state of Virginia in the House of Representatives.
McEachin is survived by his wife, Colette McEachin, who is the Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney, as well as their three children who have grown up.
At the beginning of this month, McEachin went to the premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” where he talked about his own struggles with his own health in front of a full house.
It's so sad to learn of the passing of @RepMcEachin. A valiant fighter until the end, he admirably served Virginia & worked tirelessly to improve the lives of his constituents & Americans. Suzanne & I are thinking of his family, friends, & community during this difficult time.
“I can’t stress the necessity of early detection enough to you,” McEachin added. “It can save your life.” “I am aware that many of you have followed my journey, and you are aware that I have struggled with a variety of health problems.
Nearly all of his health problems can be traced back to the radiation treatment he was forced to undergo in order to treat my colon cancer and, more specifically, my rectal cancer.”
He advised the gathering to go to the doctor on a consistent basis.
“Don’t play games with me. Avoid traveling the same path I took. See a physician immediately “McEachin said.
Donald McEachin Cause Of Death
According to Tara Rountree, who served as McEachin’s Chief of Staff, the congressman passed away after a prolonged struggle with colorectal cancer.
