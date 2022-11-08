Report: Inhalants And Pills Found Near Aaron Carter’s Body

When singer Aaron Carter was discovered dead on Saturday, he was allegedly surrounded by many cans of pressurized air in both his bedroom and bathroom.

According to TMZ’s law enforcement sources, the corpse of the once-popular kid also contained prescription medications. The tablets’ identity remained obscure at first glance.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told The Daily Beast it was unable to confirm the circumstances of Carter’s death.

Huffing is a recreational drug usage term for inhaling compressed air, often found in cans used for dusting keyboards. Whippets, which includes breathing nitrous oxide, are used for the same euphoric, dissociative effects.

On one episode of The Doctors from this year, Carter disclosed his huffing addiction. He said that it was his sister Leslie Carter, who died of an overdose at the age of 25 in 2012, who first showed him how to puff.

At the time, he added, “It’s something that I’ve kept hidden from the entire world until now,” and said he “didn’t really touch it again” until 2009, when he performed on Dancing With the Stars.

He explained his newfound method of evading capture by saying, “I began going to Staples and Office Depot and various places, purchasing it with cash so it wouldn’t be documented on receipts or anything like that.” This is absolutely no justification, but I was huffing because I was so f—ing dumb and depressed. “I was puffing because I’m a drug addict.

According to reports, Carter, 34, was discovered dead by his live-in maid in Lancaster, California on Saturday morning. A female “yelling” is heard in the background of a 911 call that was made around 11 a.m.

The singer’s drug abuse was a public secret for a long time. Last week he was arrested for DUI as he swerved in and out of traffic in Los Angeles.

Aaron Carter, Carter’s first album, was released in 1997, when he was only 9 years old. His adolescent stardom was solidified by the triple platinum success of his second album, Aaron’s Party (Come Get It) in 2000. Teen idols like Lindsay Lohan and Hilary Duff, who both posted Instagram tributes to the artist praising his “effervescent” charisma in subsequent years, were associated with him.

The death of Carter is the most recent high-profile case related to the abuse of inhalants. Melanie Rauscher, a previous participant on Naked and Afraid, was discovered dead in June, with numerous cans of compressed air intended for cleaning computer equipment beside her corpse. The 35-year-old woman was discovered unresponsive in the guest room of the home where she was caring for the family dog.