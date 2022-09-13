Report: Las Vegas Police Possessed Video of Journalist’s Slaying

A recently discovered arrest record indicates that the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department possessed surveillance footage of a journalist’s murder.

Reporter Jeff German, 69, of the Las Vegas Review-Journal was stabbed to death, and 45-year-old Clark County public administrator Robert Telles is now charged with murder. On September 3, German’s body was discovered in his driveway.

An official investigation states that German had seven stab wounds when police found him, including one to the neck. German was instantly identified by police as an RJ investigative reporter.

The police obtained footage from a home security system in a nearby residence. A suspect wearing a reflective orange shirt and a straw hat is observed walking east toward German’s property at approximately 11:18 a.m., per an arrest report. Sept. 2. According to the complaint, the suspect went straight to the west side of the property and seemed to break through a pedestrian gate.

Within a few minutes, German reportedly unlocks the garage door and exits to the west side of the house.

When the [German] approached the pedestrian gate, he was attacked, the police stated. According to the story, German “dropped to the ground and never got back up.”

According to the police report, the suspect calmly got to his feet and strolled east, away from [German’s] residence.

A maroon GMC Denali arrived at the house and parked exactly in front of it around six minutes later. According to the police report, the suspect got out of the car and went back to the spot where German was hunting for something.

After that, police say the man got back in his car and drove off. There was no license plate on the Denali.

During the autopsy of German on September 4th, LVMPD took DNA samples from under his fingernails. The next day, anonymous reports informed LVMPD that Telles was upset over German’s reporting. At the Clark County Public Administrator’s Office, where Telles was elected, German said a hostile work atmosphere existed. According to LVMPD, German is preparing upcoming reporting on Telles.

During a press conference on September 6th, authorities published images of the suspect vehicle. Telles and his wife were said to be the owners of the same make and model car as the one in the images, according to additional tips received by LVMPD. Then, the LVMPD got photos showing Telles’ car sitting in the driveway.

According to the arrest record, the LVMPD was called to Telles’ residence. The report states that Telles was last spotted checking out his car, after which he went inside and his phone “[stopped] receiving signal.” After leaving his house, Telles was reportedly seen by cops washing his automobile. After a short while, Telles allegedly turned on his phone, according to the police.

The detectives also discovered footage showing that around 9:12 a.m. on the day of the murder, Telles left his Denali neighborhood and returned at 11:51 a.m. Telles’s wife said to authorities that she was unable to reach her husband at the time. According to the article, this confirmed the police’s suspicion that Telles had forgotten his phone at home before setting out to murder German.

LVMPD secured a search warrant for Telles’ vehicle and residence on September 7. At about 6:20 in the morning, police stopped a car on Telles, between Charleston and Hualapai. Telles was arrested as a result. The police took a DNA sample of Telles’s saliva. LVMPD reported that the DNA matched what was found under German’s nails.

The police took some footwear and a cap from Telles’ residence. Telles reportedly wore these items “to conceal his identify and escape implication in the murder,” as stated by the police.

According to the report, when the LVMPD attempted to arrest Telles, he was at his residence.

Telles “refused to leave the house after making suicidal statements” after contact, according to the police report. In the end, Telles was arrested by LVMPD.

The report states that Telles had “potential consumption of narcotics” and superficial wounds to his arms at the time of his detention. University Medical Center was where Telles was transported to get treated.

Telles is scheduled to return to court on Tuesday morning.