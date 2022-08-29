This week, Donald Trump will challenge the Justice Department in court over the FBI’s investigation of Mar-a-Lago, and US intelligence services will determine whether or not his preservation of sensitive papers endangered national security.

Meanwhile, Republicans are calling for greater openness about the unusual search of an ex-house, president’s with some pointing to a heavily redacted affidavit that was unsealed on Friday as evidence of a politically motivated hit. Given the gravity of the situation involving a former president, there are reasonable concerns regarding the Justice Department’s handling of the matter. But the GOP’s criticism is appearing more and more like an effort to establish a political case that distracts from the real issue, which is why Trump took sensitive documents to his residence and allegedly stored them in ways that may make them vulnerable to theft.

Three weeks ago, there was an uproar over the search, which has brought Trump back into the spotlight after he teased a 2024 campaign in the midst of a midterm election cycle that has already been rocked by the Supreme Court’s overturning of the right to abortion. This has given Democrats new hope of preventing a Republican red wave in November.

While Vice President Joe Biden has refrained from making any broad statements about the legal situation or investigation surrounding his predecessor, he is now attempting to frame the midterms as a contest between his party and Trumpism rather than a reflection on his own performance. In statements that heightened the political temperature in before of a hugely consequential fall, the President this week denounced the ex-“Make President’s America Great Again” worldview as “semi-facism.”

Since Sununu has never been afraid to criticize Trump, his criticism of the department carries weight and may be indicative of Republican thinking as a whole. His popularity in New Hampshire, where he turned down requests from the national Republican Party to run for the Senate, provides some protection against the ex-lust President’s for revenge. Even still, Sununu insinuated that the Department of Justice’s decision to go ahead with a search was motivated by election-year politics.

As in, “We think this is a coincidence, only happening a few months before the midterm elections… and all that type of thing?” Sununu asked. To Biden’s “semi-facism” remark, he demanded an apology as well.

If Trump is indicted for mishandling classified documents, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina warned, there will be riots in the streets, whereas former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton got off with a rebuke but no charges from the FBI over some classified material found on her private email server.

On Sunday, Graham warned on Fox News that there would be riots if Trump was prosecuted for mishandling secret information in the wake of the Clinton fiasco.

The double standard charge may or may not take into consideration the details of the Trump case. Moreover, it is provocative because of the uprising that broke out on January 6, 2021, after Trump had convinced his supporters that the 2020 election had been stolen. Graham has been subpoenaed to testify before a grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, as part of an investigation into efforts to improperly influence election outcomes in that county.

Missouri senior Republican senator Roy Blunt stated that Trump should have turned over information that should have lawfully been transferred to the National Archives as he left office. And he stressed that officials should exercise extreme caution when dealing with sensitive information. Despite his impending retirement at the end of the year, retiring Missouri Senator Roy Blunt revealed the political pressure Republicans feel to stand with Trump, the dominating figure in their party, in comments he made on Sunday.

To paraphrase what Blunt stated on ABC’s “This Week,” “What I worry about is why this could go on for almost two years and suddenly, fewer than 100 days before the election, suddenly, we’re talking about this rather than the economy or inflation or even the student loan program.”

Given the extreme level of secrecy surrounding the case due to the sensitive data involved, it remains impossible for outsiders to make a full evaluation of whether or not the DOJ overreached by investigating the residence of an ex-president and prospective future White House candidate. Trump and his followers have filled the information void with falsehoods and conspiracy theories, which mainstream Republicans are now using to cast doubt on the DOJ’s actions.