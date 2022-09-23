Republicans Pull Ads For An Ohio House Candidate Who Lied About His Record

On Thursday, House Republicans decided to pull nearly $1 million in advertising funding for a candidate in Ohio after learning that he had lied about his military experience, including claiming he had deployed to Afghanistan in the wake of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

Former President Donald Trump endorsed J.R. Majewski at a rally prior to the primary, but after a damaging Associated Press story discovered he inflated his service, the National Republican Congressional Committee pulled the rug out from under him. Sources informed Politico that the committee spent $960,000 on advertising supporting Majewski, a QAnon supporter who participated in the Capitol uprising, but pulled them on Thursday.

This action by the GOP shows they have given up on winning back the 9th Congressional District of Ohio, which the Democrats’ Rep. Marcy Kaptur had been in danger of losing due to redistricting.