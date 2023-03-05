Reputed Chuco Tango Member Sought After FBI Raids Target El Paso Gang

FBI officials say that they are still looking for a suspected gang member after a number of simultaneous raids on the Chuco Tango gang on Friday morning in different parts of El Paso County.
FBI El Paso’s Violent Crime and Gang Task Force served search and arrest warrants, which led to one arrest and the seizure of illegal drugs, a loaded firearm, ammunition, thousands of dollars in cash, and other evidence allegedly linked to the gang, FBI El Paso’s Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey R. Downey said in a statement.
Officials said that the raids were part of an ongoing federal investigation in El Paso led by the FBI. The name of the person who was taken into custody was not given right away.
SWAT teams raided homes on La Luz Avenue at Copia Street and Montana Avenue. They were looking for Joshua Moreno, 34, who was thought to be a member of a gang.
“FBI El Paso had a good reason to think that (Joshua) Moreno, who was known to be a member of the Chuco Tango gang and had an open federal warrant, was living at the address in question,” Downey said.
Residents of the home told Channel 9-KTSM that they were scared and their home was damaged during a shocking morning raid in which FBI agents broke windows, knocked down a chain link fence, and handcuffed them before letting them go.
Moreno Was Not At The House
The FBI said that Moreno was not at the house when the raid happened, and they are still looking for him. The charges against Moreno haven’t been made public.
Moreno has different tattoos on his face, like the number “915” on his chin. If you know where he is, you can call the FBI office in El Paso at 915-832-5000.
Chuco Tango is the El Paso group of the Tango Blast gang, which is based in prison and has branches in all of Texas’s biggest cities. The name of the gang comes from the nickname “El Chuco” for the city of El Paso. In recent years, the gang has become one of the most active in the city.
The raids were done by the FBI with help from the Texas Department of Public Safety, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the U.S. Border Patrol tactical unit, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations, and El Paso County constables.
