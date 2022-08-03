Is Resident Alien Season 3 Happening?

The American science fiction mystery comedy-drama TV show Resident Alien was made by Chris Sheridan. It is based on the same-titled comic book by Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse. Rotten Tomatoes, which collects reviews, said that 94 percent of the 31 critic reviews for the first season were “certified fresh,” with an average rating of 7.79/10. “Resident Alien takes a minute to get comfortable in its own skin, but once it does, it finds fresh humor in a familiar framework and is a perfect showcase for Alan Tudyk’s unique comedic skills,” says the website’s critics’ consensus.

Metacritic gave the first season a weighted average score of 70 out of 100, based on 15 reviews. This means that the reviews were “generally positive.” This is a clear sign that both the viewers and the critics liked the show. So, it was easy for the network to keep this franchise going and grow it. To help you get ready for the new season before you stream it, we’ve put together a quick summary of everything that will happen in Season 3.

Resident Alien Season 3 Renewed

The exciting news was given to us by Deadline. The dramedy’s third season has been ordered by SYFY. Because of this, the rest of season two can continue to air while work gets done. It also means that we don’t have to worry about a cliffhanger when we watch the rest of the episodes.

It is anticipated that the third season would consist of a total of 12 episodes. More than the first season (10 episodes), but fewer than the second season (16 episodes) (16 episodes). Showrunner Chris Sheridan has already stated that the show needs to be stretched to 16 episodes to prevent stalemate. We’ve seen a lot of broadcast shows that have more than 20 episodes filled with filler information.

Resident Alien season 3 has yet to be revealed in any detail. For now, we must wait and watch how Season 2’s second half concludes before turning our attention to that. This (presumably) cliffhanger finale deserves to be kept a surprise.

Read More:

Why did the Syfy Network Renew Resident Alien for Season 3?

With an average of 2.3 million viewers in L+7, the UCP series ranks among this year’s most-watched cable series and the top five most-watched cable dramas. A total of roughly 11 million people tuned in to every episode, and it recently garnered a nomination for “Best Comedy Series” from the Hollywood Critics Association. Executive producer Chris Sheridan adapted Resident Alien for television. Along with Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg, Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank are executive producers for Dark Horse Entertainment and Amblin TV.

Due to the recent renewal of Resident Alien, Syfy is yet to announce the exact release date of Season 3 on July 22, 2022. A silver lining is that there is agreement that the third season will feature 12 episodes and that production will begin on schedule, as it did for the first two seasons. As a result, the fans appear to be confident that the future season would not be delayed, as the network announced the renewal on schedule.

Our best estimation is that it will be available in the first half of 2023. The series rollout will most likely begin in January 2023, based on the release schedule of the previous season. This is simply speculation at this point, and we want to stress that. Because of this, Syfy will publish and confirm the official release dates in the coming months, which fans should keep an eye on. Consequently

It’s impossible for us to predict specific plotlines because we don’t know how season two will end until the network airs the second half. In contrast to the normal themes, it has been projected that the forthcoming season will pick up any cliffhangers or subplots from the previous season and dive right into this one.

A large number of the episodes have been well received by those who have watched the show on television or via a streaming service. It’ll be interesting to watch how they handle the added pressure and come up with new ideas for the show.

Resident Alien Season 3 Cast

Allan Tudyk plays the alien/Harry, Sara Tomko plays Asta Twelvetrees, Corey Reynolds plays Mike Thompson, Alice Wetterlund plays D’Arcy Bloom, Levi Fiehler plays Ben Hawthorne, Judah Prehn plays Max, and Elizabeth Bowen plays Liv Baker in recurring roles on Resident Alien.

Executive producer Chris Sheridan brought Resident Alien to television from Universal’s UCP subsidiary in collaboration with Amblin TV and Dark Horse Entertainment. Along with Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg, Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank are executive producers for Dark Horse Entertainment and Amblin TV.

Read More: