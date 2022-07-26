Will Resident Evil Season 2 Happen on Netflix?

The residents of New Raccoon City need Netflix’s Resident Evil season 2 as much as we do to stop Umbrella from weaponizing Joy. So, while we wait for Netflix to give us an update on the show’s chances of survival, we figured it was a good opportunity to ponder about what the next season might entail.

This is, of course, a spoiler alert for the Resident Evil live-action series on Netflix (which is one of our favorite new Netflix shows). Even though reviews are divided, the first run managed to knock Stranger Things off the top of Netflix’s top TV shows list for a few days before rising to No. 2. (never bet against Eleven).

First and foremost, no, Netflix has not approved a second season of Resident Evil. A second season has already been discussed by the show’s creator and executive producer, Andrew Dabb.

Season 2 of Resident Evil will most likely take up in 2022 with Bert, Billie, and Jade on the run from Umbrella, and in 2036 with Jade trying to save her daughter Bea from Billie (who is still hunting them down). In that case, let’s begin with the former, and then go on to the latter.

In 2022

One of the T-enormous, Virus’s clawed, and mutant victims, known as a Tyrant, was observed escaping the destroyed Umbrella lab. As Bert, Billie, and Jade search for Ada Wong, a spy who worked against the Umbrella Corporation in the Resident Evil games, expect some turmoil.

Billie and Jade’s relationship is likely to be further explored, considering the state they last appeared in season 1 does not match the state they live in in 2036. Billie will almost certainly be persuaded to join Umbrella by Evelyn or someone else. Because they broke up while Jade was pregnant with Bea, there will almost certainly be some sort of time leap. We wish Bert the best of luck in his search for a restaurant that offers truly limitless breadsticks.

In 2036

The plot is straightforward: Jade must locate Bea (perhaps with Arjun’s assistance). The gigantic T-Virus-transformed crocodile ignored the toddler, indicating that Billie is likely performing a variety of experiments on the youngster.

As a result of something in her DNA, Jade and the rest of her team now know more about how to halt the T-Virus. Bea’s spit helped to make the repellent, and something in her made the crocodile avoid Bea at all costs.

Showrunner Andrew Dabb stated to Collider(opens in new tab) that Resident Evil season 2 if it comes, will continue to tell stories using its parallel timelines. Everything depends on how far the series decides to go with the “before” part, and whether or not fresh actors take on the roles of young Jade and young Billie. However, we believe they’ll remain with the current cast of two actors.

For the cast of Resident Evil season 2, “who’s going to play Ada Wong?” is another significant concern. Bert, Billie, and Jade received Ms. Wong’s contact information from Al before he sent them on their way in episode 8.

According to Dabb’s Collider interview, if a season 2 is made, Wong will appear “We tease characters by the conclusion of the show, including Ada Wong. Numerous characters from the games may show up in Season 2 in ways that are both predictable and unexpected if we’re lucky enough.”

Season 2 of Resident Evil is scheduled to feature the following actors:

Ella Balinska as Jade Wesker in 2036

Tamara Smart as young Jade Wesker, in 2022

Lance Reddick as Bert Wesker,

and other Wesker clones that are still out there

Adeline Rudolph as Billie Wesker in 2036

Siena Agudong as young Billie Wesker, in 2022

Paola Núñez as Evelyn Marcus

Ella Zieglmeier as Bea

Ahad Raza Mir as Arjun Batra

If Netflix gives the go-ahead, it seems like we’ll have to wait a while for Resident Evil season 2. The first season came out 17 months after production started in February 2021. (July 2022).

So, we shouldn’t expect Resident Evil 2 until at least winter 2023 or early 2024. We’d bet on the latter end of that range, though series creator Andrew Dabb still has to write the next season, and who knows if he’ll do that before Netflix makes this official.