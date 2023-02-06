Residents Of The Atlanta Region Claim To Have Seen Antisemitic Flyers In Driveways

Police in an Atlanta suburb is looking into complaints from locals that they discovered anti-Semitic fliers in their drives.
According to officials in Sandy Springs and Dunwoody, both of which are home to numerous Jewish families, they were discovered on Sunday morning.
Rep. Esther Panitch of Georgia reported receiving a pamphlet in her driveway on Twitter.
“This is my driveway this morning, welcome to being a Jew in Georgia. @SandySprings PD arrived and arrested the subject. GDL and Anti-Semites that want to intimidate/harm Jews in Georgia, conduct yourselves appropriately,” Panitch wrote in a tweet. With the might of the State behind me, I’m coming for you.
The flyers were left in the driveways of “several” Jewish families in Fulton and DeKalb counties, said Panitch.
Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch said in a statement on Facebook that residents “of all religions” in at least three communities also awoke to discover the flyers in their driveways.
According to Deutsch, the objective of the flyers is to sow discord and terror. She added that Dunwoody police are aware of the event and are looking into it.
According to a statement from Dunwoody Police Chief Billy Grogan, “We are currently investigating this incident and collaborating closely with the Sandy Springs Police Department, as their community was also attacked.” “Please call 911 if you have any information on this case. Dunwoody is not a place for hatred.
In her statement, Mayor Deutsch added, “On behalf of the Dunwoody City Council, I want to assure everyone that nasty, divisive, and anti-Semitic speech has no place here.” “People of various faiths, races, nationalities, and more call Dunwoody home. We value our variety.
Together, we live, work, serve, and have fun. Jews, Christians, and Muslims came together to plant daffodils on our Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service in honor of those who lost their lives in the Holocaust.
Brian Kemp, governor of Georgia, tweeted the following:
“This kind of hatred has no place in our state, and those who perpetrate it do not uphold Georgia’s ideals,” the speaker said. State law enforcement is prepared to support Sandy Springs Police and Dunwoody Police in their inquiries, if necessary. We will always denounce antisemitic behavior.
The antisemitic flyers discovered this past weekend were preceded by hundreds of others that appeared in driveways and mailboxes in nearby Cobb County in November, according to CNN affiliate WSBTV.
The language on the fliers is similar to that on banners draped over a highway overpass in Los Angeles earlier that month by a group that appeared to be giving the Nazi salute, as well as on scrolling messages in public places in Jacksonville, Florida, in October
Read Next:
- Professor Suggests That Brain-dead Women Should Be Kept Alive And Utilised As Surrogates
- Pablo Lyle Receives A Sentence Of 5 Years In Prison And 8 Years Of Probation