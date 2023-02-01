Responding Officers Fatally Shot A Man Who Was Firing An AR-15-style Rifle Inside Target

According to the authorities, a man armed with a rifle similar to an AR-15 opened fire inside a Target store in Nebraska before being shot and killed by police officers.
According to the authorities, there were no injuries reported among the personnel or customers at the Omaha store. According to the Omaha Police Department, law enforcement authorities responded to various reports of an active shooter on Tuesday at noon local time at the Omaha Target that is located on the west side of the city.
“The first arriving police went inside the building, approached the suspect, and shot him dead,” Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer told reporters on Tuesday during a press briefing. “The suspect was shot dead by the officers who encountered him,” Schmaderer added.
At the site, it was determined that the suspect, who had been characterised as a Caucasian male and was thought to be in his 30s, had been killed.
According to Schmaderer, the individual started firing bullets after entering the store equipped with the rifle and “lots of ammunition.” Multiple shot casings were discovered at the scene, and police reported that they got over two dozen 911 calls reporting an active shooter at the store.
According to the police agency, the suspect possessed thirteen magazines that were fully loaded.
According to Schmaderer, after the police completed repeated sweeps of the store, there were no reports of any civilians being injured. A spokeswoman for Target issued a statement in which they confirmed that all customers and employees had “safely departed the store.”
Omaha police have expressed their gratitude to the “brave” employees of Target who recently participated in active shooter training and “help in moving people out of the store.
Read More:
- After A Standoff With Police For Hours, Oregon Kidnapping Suspect Benjamin Foster Was Found Dead
- After A Standoff With Police For Hours, Oregon Kidnapping Suspect Benjamin Foster Was Found Dead