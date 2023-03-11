Retired Police Officer Now Writing Murder Mysteries

A former police officer in the area is now writing murder mysteries after retiring.
Tim Shannon, who now lives in Brownstown Township but used to live in Ypsilanti, just had his first book, “A2 Death Knell: The Murphy Mysteries,” come out. This spring, there will be a book signing at Brownstown Township’s Bridgewater Del Webb.
“The book reminds me a lot of the time I spent looking into crimes for the University of Michigan Police and the contacts I made with other local, state, and federal police agencies to help solve crimes,” Shannon said.
“A2 Death Knell” is a self-published murder mystery with 148 pages that takes place at Hill Auditorium on the University of Michigan campus in Ann Arbor during the height of the fall symphony season. Detective Sgt. Tim Murphy, who has been a detective for a long time, will look into the death of a customer in a restroom.
“Murphy follows clues all over southeast Michigan. He finds a bigger web of crime, finds out why the murder happened and solves the case. Shannon said, “There is a quiz at the end of the book.”
The Book Was Based On His Life
“The book is fiction, but it gives the reader a look into my life as a police officer. “I was inspired to write the book by how rewarding it is to be a police officer and how hard it is to be a police officer in a very political and culturally sensitive area,” said Shannon. “I also wanted to show how close I was with my fellow police officers, some of whom had written books about real crimes they had solved.
I chose to write fiction that was based on a lot of real crimes, places, and people, but I wanted to keep their names and what happened a secret. It’s been good for my mental health as I’ve worked through some of the worst parts of my job, like deaths, autopsies, and horrible sights, sounds, and smells.
Amazon sells “A2 Death Knell” in paperback for $14.99 and as an e-book for $7.99.
“So far, I have sold about 50 books. Shannon said, “I’ve written about 30 pages of a second book with the same character, Tim Murphy. “The Murphy Mysteries, Book II” is a true story about cases I looked into as a police officer.
He also wants to publish a collection of letters and comments from an ancestor named Riley Kent who lived in Michigan and wrote to a relative in New York from 1861 to 1863.
“He was a foot soldier in the Michigan 4th Infantry and fought in the American Civil War. Shannon said that it is called “Hell, I Was There.”
Shannon started his police career as a patrolman in South Lyon. He later worked for the University of Michigan Department of Public Safety, where he retired as a sergeant. He was a hostage negotiator and did criminal investigations for 20 years.
Shannon taught a course on tactical communications for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office while he was a police officer.
He was also a debriefer for the Washtenaw County Critical Incident Stress Management Team for about 20 years and taught at the Washtenaw Community College Police Academy for 10 years. After he retired, he worked as a private investigator for two years before going into the field of mental health. He is a licensed mental health therapist at the moment.
