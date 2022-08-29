Rey Mysterio Net Worth: Is He Earned A Nickname Giant Killer?

The newfound focus on Rey Mysterio net worth has coincided with the growing star’s increased visibility in the wrestling industry. Verifying connections to well-known people is a challenging task. If you want to know how much money Rey Mysterio has, then read this article.

Rey Mysterio Origins And Childhood

On December 11, 1974, Luis Gutiérrez entered the world in Chula Vista, California. Luis Gutiérrez is part of a wrestling dynasty; his uncle was also known as Rey Mysterio in the ring. His son and nephew, in addition to two cousins, are all professional wrestlers.

Rey Mysterio Career: How Did He Become A Giant Killer?

As early as the age of 14, Luis Gutiérrez was already a professional wrestler in Mexico. After being introduced to the sport by his uncle, Rey Mysterio Sr., Luis Gutiérrez soon mastered the Lucha Libre technique and established a reputation for his “high-flying” moves.

In 1991, he was officially recognized as the heir to his uncle’s ring name, and he was granted the moniker “Rey Mysterio Jr.” Rey found his niche in World Championship Wrestling after dabbling with the AAA in Mexico and Extreme Championship Wrestling for a year each.

He became well-known in the WCW during his first two years by competing in the cruiserweight division and defeating such notable opponents as Dean Malenko, Prince Iuakea, and Lord Steven Regal.

During this time, Mysterio was also notorious for his conflict with the New World Order. In 1998, he defeated Juventud to win his third cruiserweight title. The subsequent knee surgery sidelined him for the next six months.

In 1999, the WCW demanded that Mysterio remove his mask. He has since claimed he was coerced by the WCW into revealing his identity, despite his previous denials of wanting to do so. As it violated the customs of the Mexican Lucha Libre style, Antonio Gutiérrez said it was harmful to his family.

Mysterio also complained that he was unmasked in the middle of a “throwaway match,” rather than as the dramatic end to something. In addition, he said that he was told he may “lose his mask or lose his job.”

” throughout the subsequent years after defeating larger competitors like Kevin Nash and Scott Norton. While Rey’s star was on the rise, WCW’s producers still saw the heavyweight division as more interesting.

Mysterio was told repeatedly by the WCW that he would never be a “main eventer.” Rey Mysterio worked with the No Limit Soldiers and then the Filthy Animals between 1999 and 2001.

In the wake of the demise of the World Championship Wrestling, Rey Mysterio resumed his career on the independent circuit in Mexico and the United States.

With his 2002 signing with WWE came the reinstatement of his mask. After their feud, he went on to become the World Heavyweight Champion. Before teaming up with Sin Cara, he had already amassed a number of more championships. By 2013 his storylines were concluded, and he had left WWE. After fighting in Japan for the AAA, Mysterio eventually made his way back to WWE in 2018.

Rey Mysterio Personal Life: Is He Married?

Over the course of their marriage, Gutierrez and his wife Angie have had two children. Each member of the family attends Mass every Sunday.

Rey Mysterio Controversy: Is He Suspended For 30 Days By WWE?

Throughout his career, Rey Mysterio has been at the center of several scandals. Some WWE wrestlers were implicated in a story released by “Sports Illustrated” in 2007 that suggested the use of anabolic steroids and human growth hormone. Gutierrez was named as one of the mentioned wrestlers.

Mysterio was suspended for 30 days by the WWE as a result, but he maintained his innocence by saying he was following the lawful orders of a doctor. Clearly, Rey didn’t learn his lesson from his initial ban, as the WWE suspended him again in 2012 for the same offense.

The killing of Perro Aguayo Jr. is likely the most horrific controversy in which Rey has been involved. Extreme Tiger, Mysterio, and Manik were all involved in the match when the wrestler died inside the ring. Mysterio delivered a devastating dropkick to Aguayo, ending the fight instantly.

Aguayo’s death went unnoticed since everyone thought he’d only been knocked out. The realization that Aguayo had stopped breathing prompted a quick trip to the hospital, where CPR was attempted. Unfortunately, all of these attempts were in vain, and he was officially declared dead on March 21st, 2015.

Rey Mysterio Net Worth: How Much He Earns?

To what extent does Rey Mysterio earn money? Rey Mysterio net worth is $10 million. Mysterio (born scar Gutiérrez) is widely regarded as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.

He has a contract with WWE and appears on SmackDown. In Mexico, Mysterio got his start with Asistencia Asesora y Administración before signing with WCW in 1996. He was instrumental in the rise to prominence of the cruiserweight division and the “Lucha Libre” style of wrestling in the United States.

After joining the WCW, Rey won the cruiserweight title five times and the world tag team title three times. In 2002, Mysterio signed with the WWE after briefly working for the Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre.

He had equally as much success in WWE, where he won multiple championships. Rey Mysterio left the WWE in 2015 to compete in Japan and Mexico, but he returned to the company in 2018.

The Chula Vista, California mansion owned by Real Estate Mysterio is rumored to be worth around $1 million. The home was constructed in 2004, and it has a total area of around 4,000 square feet. It has several unique features and a total of five bedrooms. Rey keeps his extensive tropical fish collection in a large fish tank. He also owns an extensive collection of action figures and swords and other weaponry.