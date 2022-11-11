Delphi murders: Richard Allen Writes From Jail, Stating His Wife Is In Hiding And He Is ‘At The Mercy Of Court’

In a letter from behind bars, the man accused of the 2017 Delphi murders claims that his wife has been driven into hiding and that he is now “at the mercy of the court.”

Richard Allen, 50, begged the Carroll Circuit Court and those connected in a handwritten letter to name him a public defender to represent him in court as he stands accused of killing Libby German and Abby Williams.

The Independent was able to get a letter from Mr. Allen in which he claimed that his wife Kathy had “been compelled” to quit her work and leave their Delphi home “for her own protection.”

I, Richard M. Allen, thus place myself at the court’s mercy in the aforementioned case. I beg to be given legal representation by a public defender or any other form of assistance that may be offered,” he says.

Because he intended to employ his own legal team, Mr. Allen already informed the court that he didn’t require a public defender.

However, the 50-year-old claimed that at the time, he had “no clue” what the cost of the attorneys would be.

In the letter, he stated that “during my initial hearing on October 28, 2022, I requested to obtain representation for myself.”

First words from man charged in Delphi Murders – In handwritten letter, Richard Allen begs court to appoint a public defender: "I had no clue how expensive it would be just to talk to someone," Writes wife had to abandon her job and home for her safety.

“However, I was unaware at the time of how pricey it would be to simply speak with someone. In addition, I was unaware of how our immediate financial condition would develop.

“We have both been compelled to instantly give up our jobs, myself since I’m in jail and my wife for her own protection,” he continued.

For her own protection, she had to leave our home. The meager reserve won’t even be enough to keep the original house up.

Mr. Allen reiterated his need for legal assistance as he signed off on the letter.

“Once more, I place myself at the court’s mercy. Please lend me whatever help you can. I appreciate you taking the time to read this important message,” he added.

The letter Richard Allen wrote by hand and submitted to the court

Mr. Allen signed the letter, which was dated 9 November, and sent to Carroll County Court.

The return address on the package is listed as the White County Jail, where Mr. Allen was detained before being transferred to an unidentified state facility for his safety.

Since Mr. Allen was released from jail last Thursday, it is unclear when he wrote the letter, according to records (3 November).

His request for a public defender has been confirmed by court documents submitted this week.

In connection with the 2017 killings of Libby and Abby, the local Delphi man was detained in late October and charged with two counts of murder. He entered a not guilty plea to the allegations, and he is currently being held without bond in anticipation of his March trial.

The married parent who worked at the neighborhood CVS had never been connected to the case in the media before his arrest.

In their hometown of Delphi on February 13, 2017, Libby, 14, and Abby, 13, set out on a stroll along the Monon High Bridge Trail.

Libby shared a picture of her and her best buddy strolling along the Monon High Bridge while out for a stroll. It was Abby’s final image before she passed away.

When the youngsters failed to show up at a location where a family member was picking them up later that day, they were reported missing.

Their remains were found the following day, on Valentine’s Day 2017, in a wooded area about half a mile off the trail. Their demise’s cause has never been made public.

A man seen on Libby’s smartphone just before she passed away has long been the subject of an investigation.

A man is seen on a shaky video strolling along the decommissioned railroad bridge while wearing blue pants, a blue jacket, and a cap.

A still image from the video and the terrifying audio of the man instructing the two girls to “go down the hill” was released by the investigators.

More than five years after the murders, law enforcement officials are keeping their investigation’s motivations under wraps and have taken the unusual step of sealing the probable cause affidavit.

His arrest coincides with important discoveries in a child porn case that was previously connected to the murders.

According to court documents, the individual who ran the catfishing account that was in communication with one of the victims has been “negotiating” with the prosecution. This week, an Indiana judge agreed to postpone the trial of this man.

When authorities asked the public to come forward with information regarding a fake internet profile with the username @anthony shots in December of last year, Kegan Anthony Kline was identified as a suspect in the 2017 murders.

Kline, 28, is said to have admitted to using the fictitious profile to court minor females, solicit their addresses and nude images, and attempt to arrange personal meetings with them.

Kline acknowledged in a police interview transcript from 2020 that he had spoken to 14-year-old Libby through the catfishing persona on Instagram and Snapchat before she passed away.

The transcript showed that on the day that she and Abby were killed, Libby had interacted with the phony profile and they had exchanged images.

Less than two weeks after the horrible killings of the two children, on February 25, 2017, authorities searched Kline’s house in Peru.

Kline has never been put on trial for the killings.

He was detained in 2020 and charged with 30 counts related to child sexual assault and child exploitation in connection with the @anthony shots account. Since then, he has been imprisoned.

Kline allegedly acknowledged receiving around 100 sexual images and around 20 sexually explicit films through the profile from at least 15 minor girls, according to an affidavit.

According to an affidavit, Kegan Anthony Kline is the person responsible for the false account.

Five accusations of having child pornography were dismissed against Mr. Allen last week, just days after he was brought into the jail.

The charges had been requested to be dropped by the prosecution, who claimed that there was “insufficient evidence to prove such counts beyond a reasonable doubt at trial.”

Days later, Kline argued that since “parties are now engaged in negotiations,” his trial should be moved from January to May 2023. That request has now been granted by the judge.

Investigators said they are not ruling out the possibility that additional people may have been involved in the teens’ horrible deaths and urged the public to keep providing clues about the case after Mr. Allen’s arrest.

