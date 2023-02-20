Richard Belzer Cause Of Death: How Did Richard Belzer Pass Away?

Richard Belzer, a famous actor, comedian, and star of the TV show Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, passed away on February 19 in France. In an interview with The Daily Beast, Belzer’s longtime friend Bill Scheft confirmed his death, saying that Belzer “died at home with this family around him.” He was 78. Let’s read more about what was Richard Belzer Cause Of Death.
For the first 15 seasons of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Belzer featured as John Munch, a popular character of viewers. He also appeared as a guest star in several episodes after he left the show. In the end of 2016, just before he officially retired from acting, he made his final public appearance.
What Was Richard Belzer Cause Of Death?
On February 19, 2023, at the age of 78, Belzer passed away at his Beaulieu-sur-Mer residence from complications of unidentified circulatory and respiratory problems. “Bill claims they’ve been getting worse for some time now. For years, Belzer’s health has been kept under wraps, but in the 1980s, he fought testicular cancer.
Richard Belzer’s Former Co-stars Tribute To Him
Former and current series regulars like Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni, as well as guest stars, have all paid tribute to Belzer on social media. In a statement sent to social media, Mariska said goodbye and referred to him as a “dear, dear friend.”
Christopher Meloni also paid tribute to the late actor, writing that he had a “wonderful soul, a dashing dresser, with the enthusiasm of a child.” With reference to Belzer’s last words (“F—k you, motherf—ker”), he said, “Your last words have helped make your departure easier to absorb.”
Famous people like Ice-T, Dean Winters, and Warren Leight have also paid their respects online. Billy Crystal and Laraine Newman are just two of the actors who have paid their respects.
His ‘law & Order: Special Victims Unit’ Character Will Live On In Several Shows
Not only is John Munch a household name on NBC, but his TV persona has also become well-known on other networks, including ABC and HBO. In doing so, he made history as the first and only fictional character portrayed by a single actor to make a physical appearance in 10 separate television series.
He also has the distinction of being one of the few fictional characters to have appeared in both crime and comedy shows.
Retired actress Harlee McBride is Belzer’s wife, while stepdaughters Bree and Jessica round out his immediate family. His family and friends have our deepest sympathies.
