Who Is Rick Ross Dating In 2022: How Did Fan React On Pretty Vee’s Confirmation Of Dating Rick Ross?

Rick Ross is a successful American rapper, songwriter, entrepreneur, record executive, producer, and CEO who has a net worth of $45 million. He is also the CEO of his own company. Rick's career to this point has resulted in the sale of millions of albums and tens of millions of singles all over the world.
Throughout his career, he has held the position of being one of the top 10 highest-paid rappers in the world on multiple occasions. At the time of writing, the sum of all of his career earnings exceeded $90 million.
William Leonard Roberts II was born on January 28th, 1976 in the city of Clarksdale, which is located in the state of Mississippi. He spent his childhood in Carol City, Florida. After completing his high school education at Miami Carol City Senior High School, he received a football scholarship to attend Albany State University, a historically black college.
Who Is Rick Ross Dating?
In all appearances, Pretty Vee has confirmed that she is dating Miami mogul Rick Ross. On the season finale of “Black Girl Stuff” on Revolt TV, the famous TV hostess and socialite made an appearance.
The lively discussion took an unexpected turn when one of the hosts, Akilah Friend, revealed that she and the CEO of Maybach Music Group were an item. She was then probed as to why she was so taken with Ross.
He’s got a lot of boss in him, this 27-year-old said. As a general rule, I admire men who can take the lead. Then you know you can come to me when you need a leader.
The “Wild N’ Out” the actress continued by saying that she had picked up some valuable lessons from the 46-year-old rapper and businessman.
But when it comes down to Ross, he’s the kind of guy you just look at and adore; he’s the kind of guy you get inspiration from. Then, she elaborated, “Like, ‘I want to do what you’re doing, so teach me. So, in the end, I’m also a student of the game. So, if that’s what you’re going to say, then sure. That’s exactly what’s going on.”
Who Is Pretty Vee?
Instagram sensation Pretty Vee was born in the United States on October 13, 1991. As of the end of 2022, Pretty Vee has a $5,000,000 fortune. She eventually hosted shows and worked as a brand ambassador for various firms, including Fashion Nova.
Vena Excell is an Instagram star who uses the handle @venae. Through her yesimprettyvee account, where she posts humorous videos while wearing a pink robe, she has amassed over 4.6 million Instagram followers. She first appeared on television in 2019 on the show Girls Cruise. She has lived in both the Carolinas, but she was born in Miami.
Source: Essence
In addition to being a top-tier Instagram celebrity, Pretty is also one of the wealthiest. We consulted various sources, including Wikipedia, Forbes, and Business Insider, and determined that Pretty Vee has a $5 million net worth.
Fans’ Reactions To The News Of Their Relationship
The Shade Room’s Instagram released footage of their conversation, and their followers had plenty to say in the comments section about the developing romance. A few were quite encouraging, but others had doubts.
“Period!!!!!!!!……..,” Yung Miami exclaimed after months of dating her boss, Diddy.
I’ve always gotten the impression they were just messing around,” another commenter commented. To which they said, “When did this begin?????? Three of us require explanations,” chimed in a fourth.
They’ve been together for a minnnnnnnn,” claimed a fourth user of the social media platform. To be absolutely certain, I would say that they are older than a year. That they are finally letting more of the secret out pleases me.
For months after Pretty Vee became a global brand ambassador for Ross’s booze brand, Luc Belaire, fans suspected that she was dating Ross. In September 2021, the two of them became internet sensations after posting promotional photographs from their “Boss Talk” series of interviews.
One Twitter user gushed, “Pretty Vee and Rick Ross being a couple are cuteeee & I knew they were fooling about a minute ago when they did a photo shoot together.”
A third user of Twitter opined, “Pretty vee and Rick Ross is a modern-day B.I.G. and Charlie bmore if you know you know.”
And another user commented, “Y’all remember that time at the bet awards with Pretty Vee and Rick Ross lmao it makes sense now.”
