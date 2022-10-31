Rick Rubin Net Worth 2022: How Rich Is The Famous Record Producer In 2022?

Rick Rubin is a record producer from the United States. He is best known for being a former co-president of Columbia Records and a co-founder, with Russell Simmons, of Def Jam Recordings.

He is thought to be one of the best record producers in American music right now, and he has worked with some of the most famous artists in history.

Early Life And Start Of Career

On March 10, 1963, Frederick Jay Rubin was born in Long Beach, New York. He was raised by Michael and Linda in Lido Beach, New York. He started playing in a band with some friends while he was a student at Long Beach High School. Eventually, a teacher helped him start the punk band The Pricks.

In his senior year, Rubin used the four-track recorder at his school to start Def Jam Records. He also started the punk band Hose, and in 1982, one of Hose’s songs was Def Jam’s first record.

Hose was involved in the punk scene in New York City and even went on tour in the Midwest and California. They played with bands like Meat Puppets, Hüsker Dü, Circle Jerks, Butthole Surfers, and Minor Threat, who are all hardcore. Rubin became more interested in the hip-hop scene in New York City, and the band broke up in 1984.

Rubin became friends with DJ Jazzy Jay from Zulu Nation and began to learn how to make hip-hop music. They worked together to make the song “It’s Yours” by T La Rock, which came out on Def Jam. Jazzy Jay put Rubin in touch with Russell Simmons, a concert promoter and artist manager. Together, they put out “I Need a Beat” by JJ Cool J.

Def Jam Records

In 1984, when Rubin was a student at New York University, he and Simmons put together the official version of Def Jam Records. Rubin went outside of The Bronx, Brooklyn, and Harlem to find rappers in Queens, Staten Island, and Long Island, among other places.

Rubin signed with the hip-hop group Public Enemy because of this search. The Beastie Boys are another group that Rubin has worked with. He helped them move away from their punk sound and toward rap. Rubin was also a good producer for the group Run-DMC. During this time, his production work has a sound that is a mix of rap and heavy rock.

This is shown best in “Walk This Way,” a song by Run-DMC and Aerosmith that came out in 1986. Not only did that record help bring rap hard rock to new listeners and a wider audience, but it is also thought to have helped Aerosmith get their career back on track.

Rubin could easily switch between rap and rock music. His first collaboration with a metal band was with the group Slayer, with whom he made the album “Reign in Blood” (1986).

During this time, he also worked on “Electric,” the third album by the Cult, which he produced in 1987, and “Tougher Than Leather,” a Run-DMC movie that he directed and helped write in 1988.

American Recordings / Def American

Rubin and Simmons broke up in 1988 after Rubin had a fight with Lyor Cohen, who was running Def Jam at the time. Simmons stayed with Def Jam in New York, but Rubin moved to Los Angeles and started Def American Records.

He kept working with rap groups like Public Enemy, LL Cool J, and Run DMC, but most of his work from this time was in the rock and metal styles. He signed the rock bands Danzig, Masters of Reality, The Four Horsemen, Wolfsbane, and The Jesus and Mary Chain.

When he found out that the word “def” was going to be in the dictionary, he held a funeral for it as a way to say goodbye to it. He then changed the name of his new record label from “Def American Recordings” to “American Recordings.”

The first project by American Recordings was Jonny Cash’s album “American Recordings,” which came out in 1994. The label also put out Cash’s next five albums. Cash’s 2003 album “The Man Comes Around” even won a Grammy for Best Male Country Vocal Performance, and it was nominated for Best Country Collaboration with Vocals.

Rubin has also worked with artists on projects that were released on other labels. Between 1991 and 2011, he worked on six Red Hot Chili Peppers albums, which got a total of sixteen Grammy nominations (and six wins), and for which he won the Producer of the Year Grammy in 2006.

Mick Jagger’s “Wandering Spirit” (1993), Lords of Acid’s “Voodoo-U” (1994), Tom Petty’s “Wildflowers” (1994), AC/”Ballbreaker” DC’s (1995), Donovan’s “Sutras” (1996), Metallica’s “Death Magnetic” (2008), and Shakira’s “Fijacion Oral Vol. 1” and “Oral Fixation Vol. 2” (2005).

American Recordings Revival And Columbia Records

In May 2007, Rubin was named co-head of Columbia Records. During his time at Columbia, he won the Grammy Award for Producer of the Year, Non-Classical, twice: once in 2007 for his work with the Dixie Chicks, Michael Kranz, Red Hot Chili Peppers, U2, Green Day, and Johnny Cash in 2006.

Then again in 2009 for his work with Metallica, Neil Diamond, Ours, Jakob Dylan, and Weezer in 2008. Rubin also won the Album of the Year Grammy in 2012 for producing Adele's album "21." (2011).

He left Columbia in 2012, and as an imprint of Republic Records, he brought back his label American Recordings. The first albums he put out on his new label were “La Future” by ZZ Top (2012) and “The Carpenter” by the Avett Brothers (2013). (2012).

Rick Rubin Net Worth

Rick Rubin Net Worth is estimated to be around $250 Million in 2022. Rubin is known for owning a number of famous homes in Los Angeles. Rick spent $2 million on a gated, 9,300-square-foot mansion in West Hollywood above the Sunset Strip in 1992.

Not long after he paid $785,000 for “The Mansion,” a 4-bedroom house in LA’s Laurel Canyon that people say is haunted.

While making their hit album “Blood Sugar Sex Magik,” the Red Hot Chili Peppers lived in this mansion. After that, Rubin turned his studio into a place where bands like Audioslave, Maroon 5, Linkin Park, Slipknot, The Mars Volta, and more can record full-time.

Shangri La And Malibu

Rick owns several properties in Malibu, but two of them were destroyed by the Woolsey Fire in 2019. Rick got a new start in Malibu in October 2019 when he bought an ocean-view home for $8.1 million.

Rick rented a house in Malibu for more than ten years, beginning in the late 1990s. In 2011, he bought a one-acre estate near where he had rented in 2005. This was his first purchase. In 2011, he paid $2 million for a legendary place called Shangri La.

Shangri-La has been more of a music studio than a place to live for a long time. In the 1950s, the property is said to have been a high-end bordello. In the 1960s, episodes of “Mr. Ed” were filmed at the house, and the actor who played the horse lived in the stable.

In the 1970s, Shangri La was bought by a music producer who turned it into a full-time music studio. Over the next 10 years or so, artists like Bonnie Raitt, Ringo Starr, Bob Dylan, and Eric Clapton used it. Artists would usually rent the property for weeks or even months at a time and live there while making music.

Shangri La became well-known after it was shown in the 1978 movie “The Last Waltz,” which was about the band.

Since Rubin became the owner, he has been on a never-ending quest to fix up and improve the house. He kept Bob Dylan’s old tour bus and turned it into a place to hang out.

He is said to send his architects new design ideas once a month. His team keeps painting the studio and production space white so that it always looks clean and new. Kanye West is one of the modern musicians who has recorded here.

