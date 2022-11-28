Riots In Belgium And Netherlands Following Morocco’s World Cup Victory

After Morocco’s shocking 2-0 victory against Belgium at the World Cup on Sunday, people in numerous towns in Belgium and the Netherlands took to the streets in protest.
After using tear gas and water cannons to disperse protesters in Brussels, the police apprehended approximately a dozen people. Eight more people were held in the city of Antwerp, which is located farther to the north.
In the Dutch city of Rotterdam, the port, two members of the Dutch police force were hurt. By Sunday evening’s late hours, the majority of the affected communities had once again returned to an uncomfortable stillness.
Dozens of rioters overturned and set fire to cars, as well as started fires in electric scooters and pelted cars with bricks. According to a spokesman for the Brussels Police Department, Ilse Van de Keere, the police were called after one person sustained injuries to their face.
The mayor of Brussels, Philippe Close, asked residents to avoid the central business district of the city and stated that officials were doing everything in their power to maintain calm in the streets. Under orders from the authorities, even the subway and tram traffic had to be stopped.
“Those people are not supporters; they are troublemakers. According to Close, Moroccan fans are in attendance for the celebration. In addition, there were disruptions reported in the cities of Liege and Antwerp.
Annelies Verlinden, the Minister of the Interior, was quoted as saying, “It’s sad to see how a few individuals may abuse a situation to go amok.”
Violence reportedly broke out in the city of Rotterdam, which is located in the neighboring country of the Netherlands.
Riot officers reportedly attempted to disperse a mob of approximately 500 soccer fans who had been throwing pyrotechnics and glass at the police. The capital cities of Amsterdam and The Hague reportedly saw turmoil, according to the media.
The win of Morocco at the World Cup was seen to be a significant upset by many, and it was eagerly welcomed by fans with Moroccan immigrant connections in numerous locations in Belgium and the Netherlands.
